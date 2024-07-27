The Big Picture Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast teases Season 3 at SDCC, with a sneak peek confirming La'an's safe return to the Enterprise.

Exciting ensemble cast includes Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, as well as new characters played by talented actors.

Star Trek Universe at SDCC reveals upcoming projects, including spin-offs from Star Trek: Discovery and a new Starfleet Academy series.

The cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has beamed down to San Diego Comic-Con this weekend to once again take the stage in Hall H for the epic Star Trek Universe Panel. Last summer, Strange New Worlds left trekkies on a season-ending cliffhanger the likes of which we haven’t seen since The Next Generation dropped “The Best of Both Worlds - Part 1” in June 1990. While TNG fans only had to wait a couple months to see the conclusion with “Part 2” hitting airwaves in September that same year, SNW fans have been left on the edge of their seats for over a year now. When we last left off with the USS Enterprise, they were on the verge of war as Starfleet ordered Pike to return to HQ despite the fact that the Gorn had just captured dozens of innocent people, including several members of his crew.

While on stage at SDCC, stars Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck revealed a first-look sneak peek from Season 3. While it doesn't pick up with the cliffhanger, the scene does confirm that La'an makes it back to the Enterprise safely as she is part of the away team being turned Vulcan for a specific away mission. As Pike, La'an, Uhura, Pelia, and Chapel are all injected with a serum to turn them into biological Vulcans, it appears to have no effect on Pelia. Finding their transformation fascinating, the crew pokes a bit of fun at Spock as he is now, ironically, the least Vulcan of them all. When they return from their mission and the reversal serum doesn't work, Spock realizes he's about to have a very long day at work. During out exclusie interview with the cast, we learned that this clip is from the eighth episode of Season 3.

In addition to Mount, Romijn, and Peck, Strange New Worlds boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an — one of the crew members captured by the Gorn — Mellissa Navia as Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as Doctor M’Benga, and Carol Kane as Pelia. Paul Wesley and Martin Quinn also have roles as original series characters Kirk and Scotty. Wynonna Earp’s Melanie Scrofano also plays Pike’s love interest in a guest star capacity.

What Else Is New With Star Trek?

Beyond Strange New Worlds, Star Trek brought several other offerings to SDCC this year to get fans excited about what’s to come. In addition to the SNW crew the “Star Trek Universe” panel included talent from both of the highly anticipated Star Trek: Discovery spin-offs currently in the works at paramount. The first, a Section 31 movie set back in Discovery’s original timeline will follow Michelle Yeoh’s Georgiou on a crucial mission. Then we’ll jump into the future with Discovery’s end point and catch up with a new class of cadets in the Starfleet Academy series starring Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti. And while they weren’t part of the Hall H panel, Netflix’s Star Trek: Prodigy is set to make an appearance at the con with its own panel on Sunday.

Prodigy Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix and you can check out additional Strange New Worlds images below and stream Seasons 1 & 2 now on Paramount+. Stay tuned at Collider for all of the latest news out of San Diego Comic-Con.

