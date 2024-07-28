The Big Picture Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' third season premiere will pick up right where the last episode left off.

The Enterprise crew faces a battle with the Gorn, risking the safety of crew members and the ship.

The upcoming season will feature a humorous mission where crew members need to transform into Vulcans.

Star Trek fans have been waiting on tenterhooks since last year's cataclysmic Strange New Worlds Season 2 finale, which saw the USS Enterprise under attack from the reptilian Gorn. And while we don't yet know when the series will return to Paramount+ for its third season, we do know when the third-season premiere will take place in the timeline. When Collider's Steve Weintraub asked showrunner Akiva Goldsman, during an interview with the Strange New Worlds crew at SDCC, whether there would be a time jump between seasons, the answer was as such:

"No time jump at all. So, just almost an instantaneous pickup."

When we last saw the crew of the Enterprise in "Hegemony", Captain Pike (Anson Mount) had risked traveling into Gorn-controlled space to rescue the crew of the USS Cayuga, which was captained by on-and-off love interest Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano). They found the Cayuga destroyed, and Batel alive, but infected with Gorn eggs. Soon, the Gorn attacked, and captured a number of Enterprise crew members, including La'an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong), Joseph M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia), and Sam Kirk (Dan Jeannotte). With the Enterprise under fire, Starfleet ordered the ship to withdraw, forcing Pike to choose between his duty and his crew. The next episode, then, will reveal his choice.

What Other 'Star Trek' Series Have Ended Their Seasons With Cliffhangers?

Star Trek's first and most famous season-ending cliffhanger came in 1990, with "The Best of Both Worlds". In the first half, Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) was captured and assimilated by the Borg, who turned his tactical genius against the Enterprise. In the closing moments of the episode, Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), acting as captain, made the momentous decision to fire on Picard's ship. Star Trek fans were left to speculate for months as to the crew's fate, which now seems quant, given that it's now been almost a full year since the Strange New Worlds season finale.

A season-ending cliffhanger then became the norm for The Next Generation, as the crew was menaced by a Klingon-Romulan alliance in "Redemption", life force-stealing aliens in "Time's Arrow", and a rogue Borg faction led by Data's amoral brother Lore (Brent Spiner). The more serialized Deep Space Nine largely avoided season-ending cliffhangers, but they were a staple for Voyager, which saw the ship stolen by Kazons in "Basics", entering into an uneasy alliance with the Borg in "Scorpion", encountering another lost Starfleet ship in "Equinox", and assimilated by the Borg in "Unimatrix Zero".

Enterprise dabbled in them as well, stranding Captain Archer (Scott Bakula) in a desolate future in "Shockwave" and sending the ship back in time to battle Nazi aliens in "Zero Hour". The new generation of Paramount+ Star Trek series has largely eschewed the practise, with "Hegemony" acting as an outlier.

While we don't know the immediate outcome of the Enterprise's battle with the Gorn, we have now seen the first clip from the upcoming season of Strange New Worlds, which recently wrapped filming in Toronto. In it, several crew members have to be transformed into Vulcans for a mission... only for things to go hilariously awry. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' third season has wrapped filming; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to all of Collider's San Diego Comic-Con coverage this weekend.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike (played by Anson Mount) and the crew of the starship USS Enterprise (NCC-1701) in the 23rd century as they explore new worlds throughout the galaxy in the decade before Star Trek: The Original Series.

Watch on Paramount+