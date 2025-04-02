Star Trek: Strange New Worlds takes a turn for the analog in the first teaser trailer for its long-awaited third season. Retro spaceships, murder mysteries, and special guest star Patton Oswalt are only a few of the dazzling array of adventures the crew of the USS Enterprise will get up to this season. The new season will premiere this summer on Paramount+.

The new trailer opens with a decidedly retro version of the Enterprise, complete with 1960s-style cinematography and big colorful levers. Via a slide-projector motif, it moves on through a series of tantalizing teases, including an early version of the franchise's famed holodeck, a seeming consummation to the long-simmering romance between Spock (Ethan Peck) and Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), comedian Oswalt as a Vulcan, a locked-room murder mystery, eccentric engineer Pelia (Carol Kane) literally rewiring the Enterprise — plus spaceships, Klingons, monsters, and more. It also promises to resolve season two's long-dangling cliffhanger, which saw the Enterprise surrounded by a hostile Gorn fleet while Captain Pike's on-and-off lover, Captain Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano), has a Gorn embryo set to hatch inside her. The whole thing concludes with a toast between future shipmates James Kirk (Paul Wesley) and Enterprise newcomer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott (Martin Quinn). However, this won't be the end for the Strange New Worlds crew: the series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

What Is 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' About?

Set before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series and after the first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, Strange New Worlds centers around the Enterprise and its pre-Kirk captain, Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). Longtime fans will know that Pike has an unfortunate fate looming over his future — and thanks to an encounter with a Klingon time crystal during Discovery, so does Pike. He's resolved to live the rest of his life as best he can while he leads his crew into the unknown. That crew includes TOS favorites like Spock, Chapel, Scott, and Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding); more obscure names like Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), Joseph M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), and Sam Kirk (Dan Jeannotte); and unfamiliar faces like Pelia, La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), and Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia). The series hearkens back to Star Trek's early days with a more episodic format than contemporary Trek series like Discovery and Picard.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Davy Perez, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Goldsman (Weed Road Pictures) and Myers (HMRX) serve as co-showrunners. It is a production of CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will premiere this summer on Paramount+; no precise release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer above.