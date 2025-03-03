Hailing frequencies are open! Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is embarking on its newest mission. StarTrek.com has revealed that the fourth season of the hit Paramount+ series is now in production.

The new season kicked off with a new image of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding, now sporting a longer hairdo) on the bridge of the USS Enterprise. The series is being filmed at Toronto's Star Trek Stage, which was recently vacated by fellow Trek series Starfleet Academy: it completed filming its inaugural season last month. The series, one of the most popular new Star Trek series on Paramount+, was renewed for a fourth season last year, in advance of the debut of season three. No streaming date for season three has yet been announced, but it will likely debut on the streamer some time in 2025.

What Is 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' About?

Taking place shortly before the events of the classic 1960s Star Trek: The Original Series, Strange New Worlds is set on the Enterprise as the galaxy rebuilds from a devastating Federation-Klingon war. Captained by Pike, who is now aware of the cruel fate in store for him, the ship sets out to explore the galaxy. The crew includes familiar TOS characters Spock, Uhura, Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), and Montgomery "Scotty" Scott (Martin Quinn), as well as Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), Pike's second-in-command who has departed the ship, in one way or another, by the time Captain Kirk takes command. Also onboard are newcomers La’An Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia), and Pelia (Carol Kane). The two seasons of the show have seen the crew encounter space pirates, get sucked into a musical, and even meet some strange visitors from the future.

While season four is now filming, season three is set to be released this year. We already know that it will resolve the still-dangling cliffhanger from the conclusion of season two, which saw the Enterprise facing an all-out attack by the hostile reptilian Gorn aliens. It will also feature Cillian O'Sullivan as Dr. Roger Korby, a brilliant scientist and future fiancé of Christine Chapel, and Rhys Darby in an as-yet unrevealed role.

Season four of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is now in production; no release date for season three or four has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.