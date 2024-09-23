Captain James T. Kirk himself has just shared a new exciting update on when filming will begin for Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. While the wait for Season 3 is beginning to feel awfully long given that huge Season 2 cliffhanger, this new update is pacifying, as it means that the wait between Season 3 and Season 4 will be relatively shorter. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paul Wesley who plays the iconic Captain Kirk the character originated by William Shatner, shared a bit of his filming schedule for his upcoming projects, revealing when filming will begin, and it is sooner than the previous projections given by Captain Christopher Pike actor, Anson Mount.

In an earlier report, series star, Mount shared that filming for Season 4 will begin next spring, writing: “We’ll see you again in the spring when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds goes back into production for Season 4!" However, it appears there’s been a slight schedule adjustment as filming will now begin a bit sooner with Wesley telling THR that production will start early next year in late winter. “I’m going off to shoot season four of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in February,” he said.

Wesley’s interview with THR was primarily about his career where he shared how he juggles time between set life and non-acting commitments. While discussing his Brother's Bond Bourbon brand of bourbon whiskey co-owned with The Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder, Wesley shared that the other Salvatore brother will be handling things while he’s off to shoot the next chapter of Strange New Worlds. He said: “For example, I’m going off to shoot season four of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in February, and they know that. So, I’ve accounted for that time, and I’m committed to that, and Ian’s gonna take over some of my duties, and I have other team members.”

What Are Other Upcoming Star Trek Projects?

A few Star Trek projects have recently reached their concluding chapters, but there’s more trek to look forward to as the beloved franchise continues to expand with more exciting additions. Up next is the fifth and final season of the adult animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks set to premiere on October 24, 2024. The young-adult-centered series, Starfleet Academy, is currently in production in Toronto. No release date has been fixed yet, but it is known that the exciting new series is set in the Star Trek universe's 32nd century, just like Seasons 2 - 3 of Discovery.

There’s also a new feature film, Section 31 on the horizon, set for release sometime in 2025. The new feature will be directed by Andor’s Toby Haynes from a script by Seth Grahame-Smith. Set decades before the events of J.J. Abrams' Star Trek (2009), Section 31 will star Michelle Yeoh and Chris Pine.

Strange New Worlds Season 3 will pick right up from where Season 2's cliffhanger left things and will arrive Paramount+ on a yet undecided date in 2025. Stay tuned for future updates.

