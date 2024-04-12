The Big Picture Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is renewed for a 4th season.

The series is currently in production on Season 3 in Toronto.

The anticipated premiere for Season 3 is in 2025, with no release date yet for the 4th season.

The mission continues for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The popular spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fourth season, ahead of the premiere of its third season, which is set to hit Paramount+ in 2025. The sci-fi series is currently in production on Season 3 in Toronto, Ontario, and it is an optimistic sign that it has secured a fourth season renewal so early.

In a joint statement, executive producers and showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers and executive producer Alex Kurtzman welcomed the show's early renewal. "On behalf of the cast and crew of Strange New Worlds, we are thrilled and grateful to continue our voyages together. We can’t wait for you to join us and the crew of the Enterprise on another season of exploration and adventure." The series is currently filming in Toronto, with a first image from the new season emerging last week; so far, few details have emerged about the new season, although we now know that Martin Quinn, who made his debut as Montgomery "Scotty" Scott in the second-season finale, will recur on the third season, adding one more member of the classic Star Trek ensemble to the cast.

What Is 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'?

Set a few years before Captain James Kirk's adventures on the USS Enterprise, Strange New Worlds depicts the ship's voyages under Kirk's predecessor, Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). The show features several familiar faces from Kirk's crew, including Spock (Ethan Peck), Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), and Joseph M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun); it also features Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), from Pike's briefly-glimpsed tenure as Enterprise captain during the 1960s' Star Trek: The Original Series, and several totally new characters, including La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) and Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia). Over the course of the series' two seasons, which has embrased a more episodic form of storytelling than its parent series, Discovery, the crew has been trapped in a musical, crossed over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, and confronted with the menace of the marauding reptilian Gorn aliens.

Strange New Worlds' third and fourth season will join a fleet of upcoming Star Trek series on Paramount+. In addition to Discovery, which is currently airing its fifth and final season, fans have a fifth (and, unfortunately, also final) season of Lower Decks to look forward to, as well as the new series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and the streaming-original film Star Trek: Section 31. Netflix subscribers can also enjoy the animated Star Trek: Prodigy, whose second season is due this year.

There is currently no release date for Strange New Worlds Season 4. Season 3 is set to premiere in 2025. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+.

