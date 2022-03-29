On May 5, a brand-new installment to the Star Trek franchise is coming to Paramount+ in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. In anticipation of the new series, a short teaser was released today to tease the series' new interpretation of the classic fan-favorite Uhura character.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds takes place about ten years before the events of the original 1966 Star Trek series, serving as both a prequel to the original series and as a direct spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery. It will follow the travels of the U.S.S Enterprise before Kirk ever took the captain’s chair. We will see Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and Spock (Ethan Peck) board the Enterprise to travel the galaxy and discover new worlds along the way.

In the new teaser for the series, the spotlight is put on Uhura played by Celia Rose Gooding. In the original series, Uhura, played by Nichelle Nichols, was a Starfleet communications officer but in this series, we will be getting a younger and more inexperienced version of the character as she is addressed as a cadet. But, this Uhura will be no less impressive, as it is established that she can speak 37 languages, a very useful skill when traveling the depths of space and encountering strange new aliens. The teaser also gives hints to what fans really want, interactions between classic characters Spock and Uhura — Spock tells her “Starfleet would be fortunate to have an officer like you.” But, she still has a long way to go before she evolves into the character fans first fell in love with. As she narrates in the teaser, “Who knows where I’ll end up, I guess I’m still searching.”

While Gooding may not have a lot of on-screen acting experience, her being a Tony-nominated actress has fans excited to see what she brings to the Star Trek universe. The actress, who was nominated for her role in the musical Jagged Little Pill, also won a Grammy as the original Broadway cast recording of the musical won Best Musical Theater Album in 2021. All of this might point to Gooding one day showing off her musical abilities on the show, as Uhura’s singing abilities were featured a number of times in the original series.

Alongside Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will star Mount, Romijn, Peck, Christina Chong, Babs Olusanmokun, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, and Bruce Horak. The series has been created by Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Discovery), Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Picard), Jenny Lumet (Star Trek: Discovery), and is based on Star Trek created by Gene Roddenberry.

Catch Uhura, Spock, and any other fan-favorite characters who may show up when the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres on May 5, exclusively on Paramount+.

Watch the Uhura centric teaser below:

