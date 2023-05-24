Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is less than a month away and at long last Paramount+ has officially beamed down a full-length trailer for the upcoming episodes! The series takes us on new and daring adventures aboard the starship Enterprise about a decade before the events of The Original Series, following Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew featuring both new and familiar faces.

In the new footage, we get our first up-close look at the Lower Decks crossover, more Klingons, and a look at Carol Kane's brilliant chief engineer, Pelia. We also get to see more of the burgeoning relationship between Jim Kirk (Paul Wesley) and La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) as well as the return of Pike's on-and-off romantic interest Captain Batel (Melanie Scrofano), though the previous season ended with her arresting his first officer, so it'll be interesting to see how they make amends — and how they free Commander Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romjin). Chapel (Jess Bush) and Spock (Ethan Peck) shippers are also in for a treat, as the two share a decidedly romantic moment in the new trailer.

Also returning for Season 2 are Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura whom we see teaming up with Pelia, Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga who appears to be getting into and out of trouble in the new trailer, and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas who gets to flex her fancy flying skills.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Lands in Nielsen Top 10 for Second Week in a Row

What Do We Know About the Lower Decks Crossover?

The Lower Decks crossover was announced last year at San Diego Comic-Con and is set to be one of the most epic collisions in Star Trek history. Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid will be appearing in live-action as their usually-animated characters, ensigns Becket Mariner and Brad Boimler respectively. How they end up in 3D and hundreds of years in the past from their own timeline is still anyone's guess. The episode will be directed by Star Trek legend Jonathan Frakes, best known for his role as Will Riker on The Next Generation and Picard.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns to Paramount+ on June 15. You can watch the new trailer down below.