The trailer for the highly anticipated Star Trek: Discovery spin-off Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has finally arrived, bringing with it new adventures for Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise​​​​​​. Set before Star Trek: The Original Series, Strange New Worlds follows characters who were first introduced as background characters in the franchises' failed pilot episode "The Cage" but launched into the foreground by their appearance in Star Trek: Discovery.

Pike became a central character in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, alongside Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) and Spock (Ethan Peck) who are reprising their roles in Strange New Worlds, but they aren't the only characters getting a second chance to shine in the franchise. Strange New Worlds will also see the return of Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) who previously appeared in The Original Series. Other characters include La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), a relative of Star Trek's iconic adversary Khan Noonien Singh, Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia), and Hemmer (Bruce Horak), an Aenar.

The trailer proves that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is going to be the best of both worlds, combining beloved characters from The Original Series with the awe-inspiring and engaging stories that has made Star Trek: Discovery a fan favorite among longtime Trekkies and newcomers to the franchise. In the trailer we see Pike's charm come into play as he gets into a few tricky situations, Spock locking lips and getting cozy with a mysterious woman, journeys onto comets and dangerous planets, and the crew talking about how they "can do anything" because they're "the best of Starfleet."

Akiva Goldsman and Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. In addition to directing the premiere, Goldsman also wrote the episode, with a story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet serve as executive producers with Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Ahead of its Season 1 premiere, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a second season which has already been filming since January of this year. Last month Paramount+ announced that Paul Wesley would be playing James T. Kirk in the upcoming second season, which is bound to make things even more interesting!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to premiere on May 5th on Paramount+. Check out the new trailer below:

