"Subspace Rhapsody" is Star Trek's first musical episode.

Director Dermott Downs reveals his desire to direct a Western-themed episode of Star Trek.

Previously, Celia Rose Gooding hoped to see Uhura's first interaction with Tribbles, while Melissa Navia also suggested a Western themed episode.

Over the years, audiences and fans of the sprawling Star Trek franchise have seen themed episodes ranging from The Next Generation’s Data (Brent Spiner) heavy Sherlock Holmes tale to Deep Space Nine’s 1960s Vegas mafia installment. But, until very recently, there was one bridge that none of the crews ever crossed — the magical and toe-tapping world of musicals. Nowadays, every long-running series has a musical episode from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Grey’s Anatomy and, of course, Riverdale, and yet somehow, Star Trek never made it that far. Enter Dermott Downs, the man who directed the penultimate episode of Strange New Worlds’ second season, “Subspace Rhapsody.” Speaking with Collider’s Samantha Coley, Downs revealed what other genre he’d love to see grace the USS Enterprise down the line.

Noting the excellent job that Downs did with his vision behind the franchise’s very first musical episode, Coley asked the director if there was any other style that he had his sights set on. “I have yet to do a Western,” Downs admits, adding, “so I would really love to do [that].” Acknowledging the similarities between the wilds of space and the wild wild West, Downs went on to say, “a space Western wouldn’t be out of the box.” Knowing just the man for the job, Downs pointed to Strange New Worlds star, Anson Mount as being the actor who could tackle such a feat. “They pulled him out of the wilds in the snow in his cabin; he’s certainly an outdoorsman,” Downs says of Captain Pike in the series pilot.

And, although the show’s second season may be winding down, Downs isn’t the only one who would like to see the team find themselves in the middle of a Western. Earlier this year, ahead of the sophomore season’s premiere, Coley sat down with Celia Rose Gooding and Melissa Navia, who play Uhura and Lt. Ortegas, respectively, and asked them the same question. While Gooding’s dream is to see their character’s first interaction with the adorably furry Tribbles, Navia says that she’s “thinking Western.” Noting the star’s old-timey ambitions, Coley shared Navia’s hopes with Downs who excitedly replied, “Wow, yeah! Well, I’ll put it out there.”

What is “Subspace Rhapsody” About?

Star Trek’s first musical episode sees the crew aboard the USS Enterprise entangled in a world where they traded in words for lyrics that unlocked the deeply buried emotions inside. With no hope other than working together, the episode features each member shining in a group piece that celebrated their travels and the bond that sees them through every hardship thrown their way. With Downs at the helm, the episode featured music and lyrics penned by Kay Hanley and Tom Polce with a script written by Dana Horgan and Bill Wolkoff.

Check out a trailer for "Subspace Rhapsody" below