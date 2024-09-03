Just in time for its 45th anniversary, the USS Enterprise's first cinematic adventure is getting a 4K Steelbook release. Star Trek: The Motion Picture will be re-released in a collectible Steelbook case this fall. StarTrek.com reports that the set will be released on November 19.

The set will feature a 4K disc of the film's theatrical cut; some other DVD and Blu-ray releases feature an extensively recut, rescored, and remastered version of the film that was produced years later at the behest of director Robert Wise. The set will also include a booklet with behind-the-scenes photos from the Paramount archives and an exploration of the film's extensive marketing campaign. With a budget of $44 million USD, Star Trek: The Motion Picture was, at the time of its production, the most expensive movie ever made, and had an advertising budget to match; it was the first ever film to have its own tie-in Happy Meal. It will be the second Star Trek movie to get a Steelbook release this year, after Star Trek III: The Search for Spock got one for its 40th anniversary in the spring.

What Is 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' About?

Taking place years after Star Trek: The Original Series, The Motion Picture sees James Kirk (William Shatner), now an admiral, take the newly-refitted Enterprise on a hunt for V'Ger, an immense, all-powerful entity that's rampaging through space. Kirk reassembles his old crew for the mission, including Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Leonard McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), Sulu (George Takei), and Pavel Chekov (Walter Koenig). However, the crew also includes two notable additions - the ship's new captain, Willard Decker (Stephen Collins), and Deltan navigator Ilia (Persis Khambatta). Decker and Ilia are ex-lovers, complicating the mission - especially once Ilia encounters the entity and returns to the ship in its thrall. Upon release, the film was praised for its jaw-dropping special effects, but was criticized for its dry, cerebral tone and languid pace.

Although the film made $139 million USD on its $44 million budget, it fell short of Paramount's expectations. A sequel with a reduced budget was greenlit; as Paramount blamed Gene Roddenberry for the film's lukewarm reception, he was removed from the production and given the largely ceremonial title of executive consultant. The result was Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, which many still consider the best big-screen Star Trek movie.

The 4K Steelbook of Star Trek: The Motion Picture will be released on November 19, 2024.