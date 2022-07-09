Get ready to boldly go in 4K with The Complete Adventure and Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection.

After premiering on Paramount+ earlier this year, the 4K Ultra HD remaster of the director’s cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture is finally coming to disc. Besides featuring a Blu-Ray disc with tons of extras, the 4K Ultra HD remaster of the first Star Trek movie will also be distributed as part of three packages, one containing all six films featuring the original crew.

Directed by Robert Wise from a screenplay by Harold Livingston, Star Trek: The Motion Picture was initially released in theaters in 1979. The film’s raving success allowed Star Trek to jump from TV to theaters, ensuring the crew of the USS Enterprise would keep going where no man had ever gone for many years. In 2001, Wise oversaw a Director’s Cut version of the film, released on DVD with remastered sound and image. The restoration was handled by David C. Fein, Mike Matessino, and Daren R. Dochterman, all of whom had previously worked with director Robert Wise.

Besides the new restoration of the beloved movie, the latest release also comes with a Blu-ray disc filled with new and legacy special features from Paramount Home Entertainment. The package has already all a Trekkie could hope for, but the 4K Ultra HD of Star Trek: The Motion Picture will also be part of two new bundle deals. First, the limited-edition collector’s set The Complete Adventure, comes not only with the new director’s cut, but also the theatrical cut and a special longer cut, all on 4K Ultra HD. In addition, the Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection brings all six films from the original crew in 4K Ultra HD. Both Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country are making their 4K Ultra HD debut for this collection.

Commenting on the disc releases for the 4K Ultra HD of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Fein said:

“The Director’s Edition on 4k Ultra HD delivers an experience that is far more intimate, engaging, and powerful thanks to the hard work of everyone involved. In building The Complete Adventure, we appreciated that many people who were first introduced to the film through the full-frame release of the ‘Special Longer Version’ have missed it. I’m excited that it will now be available for the first time in widescreen 4k Ultra HD. After so many years, it’s deeply rewarding to finally deliver Robert Wise’s definitive Director’s Edition for fans to enjoy at home.”

All editions of the 4K Ultra HD of Star Trek: The Motion Picture will be released on September 6. Check all the details of the special edition extras below.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director’s Edition 4K Ultra HD

Ultra HD Disc bonus features

Audio Commentary with David C. Fein, Mike Matessino, and Daren R. Dochterman—NEW!

Audio Commentary by Robert Wise, Douglas Trumbull, John Dykstra, Jerry Goldsmith, and Stephen Collins

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Blu-ray Disc™ bonus features

The Human Adventure—An all-new 8-part documentary detailing how the Director’s Edition came to life—NEW! Preparing the Future – How the remastering began A Wise Choice – The storied history of Robert Wise Refitting the Enterprise – How the Enterprise design shaped future federation starships Sounding Off – Exploring new dimensions of sound in Dolby Atmos V’ger - The conception and restoration of an iconic alien antagonist Return to Tomorrow – Reaching an already high bar with new CGI effects A Grand Theme – Behind the iconic, influential music score that shaped the franchise’s future The Grand Vision – The legacy and evolving reputation of this classic movie

Deleted Scenes—NEW!

Effects Tests—NEW!

Costume Tests—NEW!

Computer Display Graphics—NEW!

Additional legacy bonus content

Star Trek: The Motion Picture — The Director’s Edition — The Complete Adventure 4K Ultra HD

This Limited-Edition Collector’s Set includes all of the above, plus an additional 4K Ultra HD disc containing:

The Theatrical Cut

The first-ever widescreen presentation of the Special Longer Version of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, originally created for broadcast television in 1983

The set is presented in deluxe packaging along with exclusive collectibles, including reproductions of original promotional material, a booklet with behind-the-scenes images, stickers, and more.

Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition – Ultra HD & Blu-ray Additional Blu-ray with bonus content Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Theatrical Cut) – Ultra HD & Blu-ray

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan – Ultra HD & Blu-ray Includes Director’s Cut

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock – Ultra HD & Blu-ray

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home – Ultra HD & Blu-ray

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier – Ultra HD & Blu-ray

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country – Ultra HD & Blu-ray Includes Director’s Cut



You can watch the trailer for the 4K restoration of Star Trek: The Motion Picture down below and you can bring home the physical edition on September 6. You can also celebrate the "Summer of Sweet Revenge" with the 40th Anniversary of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.