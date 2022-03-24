After much anticipation, Paramount finally revealed when fans of Star Trek can expect to see the newly restored version of Star Trek: The Motion Picture — The Director’s Edition. The modernized version of the 1979 classic film received the 4K UHD treatment, with high dynamic range (HDR), and a new powerful and immersive soundtrack. The movie will become available everywhere, starting with a Paramount+ release in early April.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture had already been revisited by director Robert Wise in 2001, when the filmmaker enhanced visual effects for a DVD release. Ever since then, however, the movie had never moved past standard image definition, a fact that is changing with this new release. The movie premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on April 5, in celebration of First Contact Day – in Star Trek mythology, the day Humans and Vulcans made contact in 2063.

The newly restored version of Star Trek: The Motion Picture will also be available for purchase: a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray edition is slated to hit shelves next September. Die-hard fans will also be able to experience the restoration in its full glory on the big screen: Paramount is teaming up with Fathom Events in order to bring together a special screening of the movie on May 22 and May 25.

Since Academy Award-winning director Robert Wise died in 2005, the restoration was handled by producer David C. Fein and preservationist Mike Matessino, both of whom originally collaborated with the late filmmaker. In an official statement, Fein celebrated the restoration and teased new perceptions that can come with the revised experience:

“I couldn’t be prouder and more thrilled to have completed the film in 4K. Paramount offered unprecedented access to the original elements and exceptional support and the results are stunning. Utilizing the latest discoveries and innovations of modern film production, The Director’s Edition delivers so much more today than was previously possible. It’s an adventure you’ll never forget!”

Star Trek: The Motion Picture was the first film adaptation of the classic sci-fi series created by Gene Roddenberry and it follows the USS Enterprise crew on a path to save Earth from a mysterious alien cloud. The movie started a successful movie franchise that stretches until today, and helped catapult the success of the TV series.

The Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director’s Edition 4K Ultra HD Disc and Digital releases will include extensive new and legacy bonus content, which are yet to be listed by Paramount Home Entertainment.

You can watch the new trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis for the new edition here:

The U.S.S. Enterprise boldly debuted on the big screen with the cast of the original Star Trek series, including William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, and James Doohan. Meticulously restored and remastered, with enhanced visual effects and state-of-the-art sound, this definitive vision of director Robert Wise has been optimized for a new generation of fans. When an unidentified alien intruder destroys three powerful Klingon cruisers, Admiral James T. Kirk (Shatner) returns to the helm of a newly transformed U.S.S. Enterprise to take command and confront an alien spacecraft of enormous power heading toward Earth.

