Back in 1979, when Robert Wise’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture first debuted, Wise very much viewed the film’s theatrical release as a rough cut. Over the years, the first Star Trek movie has seen a number of retoolings, from the release of its extended cut in 1983, to a revised release in 2001 which included new CGI sequences and a soundtrack remix so ominous it moved the film’s original G rating to PG. Now, in celebration of Star Trek Day, Paramount+ has released yet another new version — Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition — in 4K UHD.

Considering every version this first Star Trek movie has taken, its newest iteration, with its gorgeous new CGI and visual effects, most effectively-realize Special Effects Director Douglas Trumbull’s original dream, which he discussed at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016. Trumbull intended a beautiful space epic that really gave audiences the opportunity to bask in the glory of space travel, and the glory of Star Trek. When the original version of Star Trek was released, it received mixed reviews, as fans criticized the movie’s lack of impactful action sequences. Watching it, we do spend an awfully long time gazing at the stars and various spacecrafts. Our beloved space explorers do the same. And yet, that’s the point: a celebration of the great human adventure, and traversing this extraordinary world. The new Director’s Edition doubles down on this original intention, even more effectively realizing Trumbull’s goal. Now that four decades have passed since the film’s first release, technology has finally caught up to the Trumbull’s initial aspirations, and this cut realizes the movie’s modern space epic potential.

Originally criticized as devoid of enough action sequences and overly indulging in visual effects, this Director’s Edition turns that reaction into a celebration. This movie is now a feast for the eyes, complete with stunning new visual effects upgraded for the modern audience. A true revelry in the grandeur of space odyssey, the digital artistry, and care given to reimagining the look and feel of the original footage feels like an homage. Paired with the all-consuming soundtrack from the 2001 release, the entire movie feels crisp, bright, and exciting. When our crew struggles to regain control during a warp core malfunction, we see their essences stretch and strain through space-time, their struggle much more dynamic than in the first iteration. As the crew approaches what we’ll eventually come to know as V’ger, the cloud’s details shine brighter than ever before, giving an even stronger nod to 2001: A Space Odyssey. With glistening new motion graphics that read as clean, contextually appropriate reimaginings of the director’s original intention, the Director’s Edition is a celebration of all this movie wanted to be and has finally had the chance to become.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: The 4K Remaster to the Director's Edition of ‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’ Is Coming to Paramount+

As the first Star Trek movie in the franchise, at the time of its original release, Star Trek: The Motion Picture was a reunion of sorts for the fans who had, at this point, only come to know and love the cast of the Enterprise through their television sets. The movie, flawed as it may be regarding its inactive plot, was an upgrade from the at-home experience. It’s clear everyone behind the film intended on giving fans the chance to bask in this space world, joke with their space friends, and ponder big questions. A reunion launching us into new escapades in the great unknown. Now-Admiral James T. Kirk (William Shatner) returns to his beloved ship after time away, hell-bent on saving humanity from an unknown existential threat. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) finds his way back to the Enterprise, pulled to the mission by sensing the threat all the way on Vulcan. Much of the film's tension comes from Kirk’s determination to muscle through this mission, often casting aside advice from trusted crew faithfuls like Leonard McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Montgomery Scott (James Doohan), and William Decker (Stephen Collins). The movie—as it did back in the ‘70s—still very much feels like one long episode of television. And yet, it eventually meanders its way toward its true purpose as an origin story.

Much like how Decker and antagonist V’Ger’s ultimate union and evolution births a new species, so too did this film birth a new chapter in the Star Trek universe. While many agree that it’s not until Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan that the franchise fully finds its footing in terms of the tone subsequent movies will take, this film was the bridge along which the Star Trek universe made its way onto the big screen. This new edition honors that legacy, matching the film’s big questions about the nature of man, machine, logic, emotion, determination, acceptance, and evolution with the visual wonder questions like these warrants.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Other than the special effects advancements, the re-release of this particular film, a work exploring the consequences of man’s creations, feels unnervingly relevant today. What started as humanity sending a probe out into the universe searching for more ultimately devolves into V’ger’s longing to connect with its creator nearly turning catastrophic. Humanity misinterprets this yearning and curiosity as a hostile attack, a miscommunication that nearly costs everything. Four decades later, we humans continue struggling with the repercussions of our best intentions. Glorifying this version of that tale via a new director’s edition cements this take in the canon of man vs. machine science fiction, sure to offer audiences food for thought for decades to come.

The team behind this new release used CGI effects to resolve some visual effects issues that have always plagued this film. Now, the movie is the closest it’s been yet to its original vision. If you are a fan of the original, this new Director’s Edition will feel like a real homecoming. If this is your first foray into the Star Trek cinematic universe, welcome. The human adventure, after all, is just beginning.

Rating: B+

Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition is available now on Paramount+.

From 'Picard' to 'Discovery': Every 'Star Trek' TV Show (So Far), Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rebecca Landman (6 Articles Published) Rebecca Landman is a writer and comedian. She's a Features Editor at Collider and has written for Slackjaw, The Belladonna, Apartment Therapy, Hunker, and more. She loves playing MTG, running, and has too many plants. More From Rebecca Landman