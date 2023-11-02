Star Trek would not be the franchise it is today without Star Trek: The Next Generation. It proved that the adventures of Starfleet officers didn't have to be limited to Kirk, Spock, and the other crew members of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Picking up a hundred years later, the crew of the Enterprise-D were now going boldly.

The series' popularity would be significant enough to spawn further spin-offs set in the same era, four movies featuring the Next Generation cast, and would even have a direct sequel with Star Trek: Picard. The crew of the Enterprise-D would become just as iconic as their predecessors.

10 Lieutenant Tasha Yar

Played by Denise Crosby

Played by Denise Crosby, Tasha Yar's life was marred with tragedy. She was raised on a planet terrorized by gangs. Orphaned at a young age, she left her horrific home planet to join Starfleet, becoming Chief of Security on the Enterprise. Not even a year into the Enterprise's mission, she was killed by the alien Armus in a display of power.

Despite only appearing in 24 episodes, Yar established herself as a loyal and capable officer. Her impact on her fellow officers would last for decades, with Data-- with whom she'd had a one-night stand-- recalling her lovingly nearly forty years later.

9 Ensign Wesley Crusher

Played by Wil Wheaton

Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) was a precocious teenager upon arriving at the Enterprise with his mother. With his high intelligence and dedication to the ship, he was given the position of Acting Ensign, eventually receiving a field commission and manning the helm.

Wesley served as a point-of-view character for many young fans of Star Trek. His intelligence and enthusiasm were geeky but endearing. Eventually, Wesley left the Enterprise to become a Traveler, a group of people who protected the fabric of space and time.

8 Counselor Deanna Troi

Played by Marina Sirtis

Deanna Troi's alien heritage as a Betazoid gave her empathic powers, which helped with her job. She guided the crew during emotional problems and acted as an advisor to Picard. She frequently dealt with her overbearing mother and her former romance with Commander Riker.

Troi's empathy made her a trusted confidant for the entire crew. She would display several surprising traits, such as wanting to play the mysterious, shotgun-wielding stranger Durango in Worf and his son's Holodeck Western and getting drunk with Zephram Cochrane, the inventor of Warp Drive.

7 Lieutenant Commander Geordi LaForge

Played by LeVar Burton

Geordi LaForge started as the helmsman on the Enterprise-D but was quickly promoted to Chief Engineer. Blind at birth, LaForge used a VISOR device that allowed him to see in several spectrums, including infrared and ultraviolet. His closest friend on the ship was Data, playing Watson to Data's Holmes on the Holodeck.

LaForge's understanding of the Enterprise-D was unparalleled, even being able to recreate the crashed ship over 25 years. His abilities as an engineer even impressed Montgomery Scott.

6 Lieutenant Worf

Played by Michael Dorn

Worf was a symbol of the alliance between the Klingons and the Federation, being a Klingon orphan raised by Humans. When Yar was killed, he took up her position as Security Chief. Worf's devotion to Klingon practices would conflict with his Starfleet career, such as when he killed Duras for assassinating Worf's lover.

Worf's sense of honor was unwavering. Despite a prickly demeanor, he developed a close relationship with Deanna, even having a brief romance with her. He was deeply respected by both the crew of the Enterprise-D and on his next posting on Deep Space Nine.

5 Doctor Beverly Crusher

Played by Gates McFadden

Beverly Crusher was Chief Medical Officer. She was the widow of Picard's best friend but had an unresolved romantic tension with Picard that spanned the length of their time on the Enterprise. She struggled as a single parent to a genius child, Wesley.

Crusher dealt with not only all the medical problems the crew suffered from-- including saving Picard from the Borg-- but also served as a night officer on the bridge. She was one of the few confidants Picard had among his crew.

4 Guinan

Played by Whoopi Goldberg

Guinan was a centuries-old El-Aurian who worked as the bartender in Ten Forward. She had a long history with Picard, which from her point of view, started when she met the time-traveling Picard in 19th-century San Francisco. With her long life, Guinan offered a different perspective to the crew.

Guinan was a complex character. Despite the wise calm she showed, her violent dislike of Q and the Borg deeply colored her judgment. While officially only the bartender on the ship, her sage advice was considered in every situation, from dealing with the Borg to the trial over Data's humanity.

3 Commander William Riker

Played by Jonathan Frakes

William Riker fulfilled the Kirk role as the swaggering romantic adventurer. A lover of jazz and women, Riker had a more personable relationship with the crew than the standoffish Picard. He was a devoted First Officer, turning down promotions to Captain because he didn't want to settle for a ship he thought was less than the Enterprise.

Without Riker's leadership, the Borg would have conquered the Earth, and Picard would have remained assimilated. Riker was such a force he could not be contained in one person, having a transporter accident duplicate named Thomas.

2 Captain Jean-Luc Picard

Played by Patrick Stewart

Jean-Luc Picard was a diplomat, scholar, and adventurer. From a family of French winemakers, Picard easily could have pursued his interest in archeology but was drawn to the stars. While somewhat aloof-- especially with children-- Picard was always respected by his crew and developed bonds with everyone on his crew.

Picard's skills as a captain would make him a living legend on the same level as Captain Kirk. Picard saw his crew through hundreds of dangerous conflicts and first contacts with alien species. His crew achieved greatness because of his leadership.

1 Lieutenant Commander Data

Played by Brent Spiner

Data was the most sophisticated android ever built. Data's incredible positronic brain would save the Enterprise many times, but it was his journey to understand humanity that formed a majority of Data's life. Without the ability to feel emotions, Data struggled to understand the living beings around him.

Data would have to fight for his personhood when Starfleet claimed he was their property. He fought — and deactivated — his evil twin, Lore. Eventually, he saved the entire crew of the Enterprise by sacrificing himself.

