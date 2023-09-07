Star Trek: The Next Generation is one of the greatest science fiction television shows of all-time, even if it took a few seasons for the series to figure out its identity. While the initial episodes of The Next Generation struggled to flesh out all of the characters, relying on absurd comedic premises or simplistic metaphors, the series would grow into a more mature, enthralling entry into the Star Trek canon as it progressed.

Those watching the series for the first time may struggle to prioritize the essential episodes to catch up on, considering the series ran for seven seasons with over 175 episodes. These are the best episodes of every Star Trek: The Next Generation season.

“Conspiracy”

Season 1, Episode 24 (1988)

Season 1 is a somewhat rough one for The Next Generation; after the solid two-part premiere episode “Encounter At Farpoint,” the season steeps into a heavy decline in quality with episodes that didn’t reflect the more serious tone in the later seasons. However, the penultimate episode, “Conspiracy” breathed new life into the series by showing the strong leadership skills that defined Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart).

Picard’s sense of moral justice leads him to discover a conspiracy among senior Starfleet officers who have been compromised by a parasitic alien race; it puts Picard in a position in which he must defy orders.

“The Measure of a Man”

Season 2, Episode 9 (1989)

While some episodes of The Next Generation have not aged well when it came to social politics, the episode “Measure of A Man” served as an interesting exploration of personal identity. When Data’s (Brent Spiner) autonomy is questioned, Picard must come to his defense in a legal case that forces his right-hand man, William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), into the role of prosecutor.

The episode makes the argument that all lives are capable of thought and creation and should be protected under the freedoms ensured to them by Starfleet. It’s a particularly timely episode to watch now in the wake of discussion about artificial intelligence.

“Yesterday’s Enterprise”

Season 3, Episode 15 (1990)

The security chief, Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby), hadn’t been utilized to her fullest potential in the first season; during its early stages, The Next Generation didn’t offer a whole lot for its female characters to work with. Thankfully, the time travel episode “Yesterday’s Enterprise” offered Crosby the chance to reprise her role to give Yar the sense of closure that she deserved.

Time travel didn’t always work on The Next Generation, but “Yesterday’s Enterprise” showed that with the use of creative sets, inventive writing, and solid logical reasoning, time travel could be explained in a relatively reasonable way. "Yesterday's Enterprise" not only offered a fascinating look at a darker version of the setting we know and love, but properly sent-off Crosby's character.

“The Drumhead”

Season 4, Episode 21 (1991)

The fourth season is one of The Next Generation’s best, as after Picard’s capture by the Borg in the third season’s finale, “The Beat of Both Worlds (Part 1),” the series had become must-see television. However, the villain in “The Drumhead” isn’t an alien race but the very real concept of radical political fundamentalism.

Jean Simmons appeared in a guest role as the renowned Starfleet investigator Admiral Norah Satie, who is dead set on exposing a supposed conspiracy within the Enterprise’s crew. Even when faced with contradictory evidence, Satie refuses to accept facts as she works towards her predetermined notion of an officer’s guilt.

“The Inner Light”

Season 5, Episode 25 (1992)

It’s easy to forget that outside of his roles as Picard and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise, Stewart was best known for his work in Shakespearean adaptation and classical theater. Stewart showed his dramatic range as an actor in the fifth season’s penultimate episode, “The Inner Light.”

When he’s stranded on an unfamiliar planet, Picard must communicate with a primal race of creatures in order to get back to his crew. The episode sets up a few plot points that would be paid off in both Star Trek: Generations and the new Paramount+ series Picard.

“Tapestry”

Season 6, Episode 15 (1993)

Q (John de Lancie) is one of the most fun recurring characters on The Next Generation, and always seems to provide a good dose of humor to the series. However, Q enters a more serious storyline in "Tapestry," which sees him giving Picard the chance to relive some memories from his youth.

Although Picard often feels like the quintessential hero and leader, “Tapestry” reveals that he made mistakes that he now regrets as an older man. While Picard can’t change the past, the mistakes he made are ones that he has learned from.

“All Good Things…”

Season 7, Episode 25 (1994)

Many great shows struggle to pull off the perfect finale, and The Next Generation’s finale had the responsibility of sending off the new Enterprise crew satisfyingly that set up their upcoming adventures in the upcoming film Generations.

The two-part series finale “All Good Things…” serves as the perfect callback to “Encounter at Farpoint,” with the crew of the Enterprise forced once again to fight for the survival of humanity. The final shot, which sees the crew playing cards together and bonding, embodies the themes of equality that are represented in the best Star Trek stories.

