Galaxy Quest and The Orville are hard-hitting spoofs of Star Trek, but there are certainly no hard feelings from the cast of Gene Roddenberry's franchise. In fact, some of them are even big fans of the two. During Indiana Comic Convention's Star Trek: The Next Generation panel, Collider's Steve Weintraub broached the topic with Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, and Denise Crosby. He asked the trio what the sentiment was at the time when Galaxy Quest came out in 1999, a few years after The Next Generation had come to an end. Crosby was the first to share her thoughts: "It's perfect. It perfectly captures the essence [of Star Trek] with love and humor and intelligence...it's so well-crafted."

Frakes joked, "It's almost like they read our mail," before adding. "The only thing I wish about it is that we had made it." Meanwhile, Crosby went on to explain how she had an indirect hand in the making of the film, thanks to her 1997 documentary about Star Trek fandom, Trekkies:

"Supposedly, and I've never asked him to verify this, but apparently on the first day of shooting, the story goes that Tim Allen gave the whole cast a copy of Trekkies. I had screened Trekkies for the writers of Galaxy Quest; they had never been to a con, and I was shopping Trekkies around at that time. I knew a production girl at the studio, and she said, 'We've got these writers, they're doing a rewrite on Galaxy Quest. Can they come to a screening?'"

When the topic of the original film not including any cast members from the original Star Trek shows came up, Frakes even went on to imply "It's not too late," seemingly implying there's still some hope for the long-gestating Galaxy Quest sequel. Frakes is well-aware that a sequel has been in and out of development for decades but has been "encumbered" by development hell. Even the Star Trek star is baffled by the lack of a Galaxy Quest sequel, jokingly saying "They've ruined other shows by making sequels."

Towards the end of the panel, a fan questioned the cast about Seth McFarlane's fan-favorite series, The Orville, which is a more serious spoof on the franchise that garnered critical acclaim during its too-short run. Frakes, who actually directed a number of episodes of the series, was quick to share his thoughts on The Orville:

"Seth McFarlane is arguably our biggest celebrity fan. He hired Brannon Braga, who worked on a lot of our best stuff. He hired me to direct. He hired cinematographer Marvin Rush. He brought in Robbie Duncan McNeill to direct a couple of episodes. He really leaned into the Next Gen pedigree. I think people thought it was going to be silly—and it was, but it also had a lot of lore and depth. He's a great storyteller, and he knows exactly what he wants."

What Is 'Galaxy Quest' About?