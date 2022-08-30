Star Trek: Lower Decks is returning for its third season at the end of the month. The animated sitcom takes a parodic look at life on a Starfleet mission and shows what sort of misadventures the working class crew gets into. When you’re not tasked with one of the primary roles on the ship, there’s not a lot to do in between adventures. This is a great concept for an in-universe series; it’s nice to see Star Trek heroes who aren’t always tasked with saving the Federation and making important discoveries.

However, Lower Decks shares its title with one of the darkest episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The Season 7 episode “Lower Decks” explores a day in the life of the low-ranking officers of the U.S.S. Enterprise as they perform their menial jobs. Sam Lavelle (Dan Gauthier), Sito Jaxa (Shannon Fill), Nurse Alyssa Ogawa (Patti Yasutake), the Vulcan officer Taurik (Alexander Enberg), and the waiter Ben (Bruce Beatty) become involved with a classified mission after Worf (Michael Dorn) makes a discovery in Cardassian space. These junior officers aren’t prepared for this sort of responsibility, and they don’t receive a hero’s reward for their contributions.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 25 Best Episodes of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Ranked

The Star Trek franchise is often praised for its optimistic examination of the future. In the Federation, citizens from across the known universe have learned to cooperate and set aside their cultural differences. This is a great premise in theory, but in reality, any militarized organization is going to require labor. The Star Trek shows are defined by who is sitting in the captain’s chair; they’ve rarely taken the time to consider what a redshirt is actually going through.

Life on the Enterprise is hard work, and the junior officers in “Lower Decks” don’t get the wish fulfillment of working alongside heroes like Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Commander William Riker (Jonathan Frakes). They’re treated with only passing remarks from the characters that the audience has already learned to grow and love. A dismissive comment from Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) might have felt like a passing joke in another episode, but in “Lower Decks,” we get to see the effect that it has on a hard-working character like Taurik.

Riker’s desire to command a vessel of his own had been a theme throughout the series. In “Lower Decks,” he sees a younger version of himself in Lavelle. Lavelle is desperate to receive a promotion. He wants to do his best to impress Riker, but unfortunately, all of his attempts to bond with the Commander end in embarrassment. After probing Ben for details about Riker’s interests, Lavelle tries to strike up a conversation with his commanding officer about his heritage. He mistakenly thinks Riker is Canadian, but he’s actually from Alaska. It’s an honest mistake, but Riker’s cold lack of sympathy is enough to obliterate Lavelle’s confidence.

Image via Paramount

We learn more about the recurring characters by the way that they treat those under their command. Riker has the military training to command a ship of his own, but he lacks the sensitivity that defines the saga’s best captains. It takes an intimate conversation with Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) for him to see how similar he is to Lavelle. Lavelle is desperate to please and eager to prove his merit; wasn’t Riker in a similar position when he joined Picard’s crew? Picard’s stern, yet caring nature is exemplified through a pivotal conversation that he shares with Sito. Sito is beginning to believe that she no longer has a place on the crew after the captain personally criticizes her for her involvement in a scandal at Starfleet Academy that involved Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton). Although Sito sees this as a sign that the captain doesn’t respect her, Picard takes a moment to assure her that is not the case. He knows that she has made a glaring error, but believes that she will be even more committed to her duty in the future.

Although Picard’s kind words to Sito come at the right time to boost her confidence, “Lower Decks” shows that he’s still capable of making mistakes. Picard selects Sito to lead an undercover mission into Cardassian space, where she will pose as a captive for Joret Dal (Don Riley). Sito performs her duty with the diligence that Picard has come to expect from her, but the mission’s error isn’t hers. The Cardassians discover the escaping pod vessel and destroy it. There are no survivors; Sito pays the ultimate price for Picard’s plan.

There are many tragedies aboard the Enterprise, but Sito’s death isn’t just a plot point. Everything went according to plan, and the situation with the Cardassians hasn’t fundamentally changed. Picard, Worf, Riker, and Troi are all affected by the loss, but these are the kind of “drawbacks” that they’ve come to expect from their service. Sito’s death is much more heartbreaking when you consider the impact that it has on her close group of friends. Although Lavelle receives the promotion that he had been waiting for, he’s learned an even more important lesson about the burden of command. A casual drink with his friends does nothing to boost his spirits.

Star Trek’s greatest attribute is its empathy. Although the franchise has been able to use alien races and civilizations as stand-ins for current social and political topics, there is something fundamentally human — and even mundane — about the way that “Lower Decks” treats the workplace. If you’re a protagonist, being on the Enterprise means that you are a hero. Otherwise, it’s just another job.