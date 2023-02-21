Love for Star Trek: The Next Generation has seen a resurgence in recent weeks as fans have finally gotten their first look at the long-awaited TNG crew reunion with the Season 3 premiere of Star Trek: Picard. Just days before the release of the second episode, Paramount has announced a stunning new collection featuring all four of the Next Generation movies that followed the beloved series' seven-season run. The new set—dubbed the Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection—will feature Generations, First Contact, Insurrection, and Nemesis in 4K UHD for the first time.

The set will feature fully remastered Blu-rays, as well as all legacy bonus content from each of the four films including commentaries from stars like Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis, as well as screenplay writers Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore, deleted scenes, and various behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Who Is in the Star Trek: TNG Movies?

Along with Frakes and Sirtis as Riker and Troi, the Next Gen films feature the full ensemble cast of the popular Trek series, including Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, LeVar Burton as Geordi LaForge, Michael Dorn as Worf, and Brent Spiner as Data. Whoopi Goldberg also appears as Guinan. The movies also feature guest appearances from big stars like Tom Hardy (Venom), James Cromwell (Succession), Alfre Woodard (The Gray Man), Donna Murphy (The Gilded Age), F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), and more.

Boldly Go on Some of Star Trek's Most Memorable Adventures

The four Star Trek: The Next Generation movies continue the stories of the crew of the Enterprise-D with each film serving as an extended episode-style adventure with our favorite space heroes. Generations sees Picard collide with the legendary Captain Kirk (William Shatner), when a spacial anomaly bends their timelines together the two must work together to save the universe. Fan-favorite First Contact takes the TNG crew back in time to before the people of Earth were introduced to the Vulcans. When The Borg travel to the past to take over humanity before they can invent warp technology, Picard and his friends must blend in to make sure that the timeline plays out as it's meant to—and stop the Borg from destroying all of humanity.

Insurrection is a fun romp that reinvigorates Picard and his crew as they get involved in a civil war of sorts, trying to protect a peaceful planet tucked into a nebula which causes the whole crew to feel as if they're 15 years younger. The final film, Nemesis, sees Picard drawn into a Romulan conflict with a familiar face—his own. 25 years after the events of Nemesis, Star Trek: Picard Season 3 sees Jean-Luc on a mission to rescue his dear friend Beverly Crusher. Along the way, we're set to catch up with the entire TNG ensemble for one last adventure.

Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection will be available on April 4, just in time for First Contact day on April 5. Check out the artwork for the new collection down below, and keep scrolling to see all of the bonus content included with each TNG film.

Star Trek: Generations Bonus Content

Commentary by director David Carson and Manny Coto

Commentary by Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production Uniting Two Legends Stellar Cartography: Creating the Illusion Strange New Worlds: The Valley of Fire Scoring Trek

Visual Effects Inside ILM: Models & Miniatures Crashing the Enterprise

Scene Deconstruction Main Title Sequence The Nexus Ribbon Saucer Crash Sequence

The Star Trek Universe A Tribute to Matt Jeffries The Enterprise Lineage Captain Picard’s Family Album Creating 24th Century Weapons Next Generation Designer Flashback Andrew Probert Stellar Cartography on Earth Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 1 Trek Roundtable: Generations Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 007: Trilithium

Deleted Scenes

Archives

Trailers

Commentary by director and actor Jonathan Frakes

Commentary by screenplay writers Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore

Commentary by Damon Lindelof and Anthony Pascale

Text commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production Making First Contact The Art of First Contact The Story The Missile Silo The Deflector Dish From “A” to “E”

Scene Deconstruction Borg Queen Assembly Escape Pod Launch Borg Queen’s Demise

The Star Trek Universe Jerry Goldsmith: A Tribute The Legacy of Zefram Cochrane First Contact: The Possibilities Industrial Light & Magic - The Next Generation Greetings from the International Space Station SpaceShipOne’s Historic Flight Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 2 Trek Roundtable: First Contact Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 008: Temporal Vortex

The Borg Collective Unimatrix One The Queen Design Matrix

Archives

Trailers

Star Trek: Insurrection Bonus Content

Commentary by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production It Takes a Village Location, Location, Location The Art of Insurrection Anatomy of a Stunt The Story Making Star Trek: Insurrection Director’s Notebook

The Star Trek Universe Westmore’s Aliens Westmore’s Legacy Star Trek’s Beautiful Alien Women Marina Sirtis - The Counselor Is In Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 3 Trek Roundtable: Insurrection Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 009: The Origins of the Ba’ku and Son’a Conflict

Creating the Illusion Shuttle Chase Drones Duck Blind

Deleted Scenes

Archives

Advertising

Star Trek: Nemesis Bonus Content