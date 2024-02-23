The Big Picture Valdez, Alaska plans to honor hometown hero Will Riker with a statue, inspired by the iconic "Riker Maneuver" pose he made famous.

Riker, played by Jonathan Frakes since 1987, has a rich Star Trek history, including marriage, commanding his own ship, and battling the Borg.

Valdez isn't the only town celebrating Starfleet heroes; other places like Riverside, Iowa and Bloomington, Indiana have honored their beloved characters too.

On Star Trek: The Next Generation, Valdez, Alaska is the hometown of USS Enterprise first officer Will Riker. Now, the real Valdez is looking to honor their most famous fictional son with a statue. The Register reports that a group of Alaskan Star Trek fans calling themselves "Riker Maneuver" are petitioning the city to erect a statue of the character, who has been played by Jonathan Frakes since 1987. Riker Maneuver member Cameron Harrison says the group's chances are looking good: "I'm quite hopeful that the project will cross the finish line. Ken Wilson, the director of Parks & Rec, is quite interested and feels like it will be an easy sell."

True to the group's name, the statue of Riker is planned to be posed in the so-called "Riker Maneuver", the distinctive fashion in which Riker would mount a chair before sitting in it (owing to the character's "cowboy" nature and actor Frakes' real-life back issues). The group has contacted Trek franchise owner Paramount, who have given the project their blessing, and will work with Frakes to approve his likeness. Should the statue be approved by Valdez' city council, the group intends to crowdfund its costs, which they believe will be doable: "So far the reception we've heard from people has me feeling like that won't be a problem."

Who is Will Riker?

Debuting in The Next Generation's pilot episode, "Encounter at Farpoint", William T. Riker is the second in command to Captain Jean-Luc Picard; a contrast to the cerebral Picard, Riker is a man of passion and action. Frakes reprised the character in four Next Generation movies, two of which he also directed; in the fourth, Star Trek: Nemesis, he married longtime love interest Deanna Troi and was given command of his own ship, the USS Titan. He returned to voice the character as the Titan's commander in several episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks, and reprised the character in live-action in Star Trek: Picard, where it was revealed that he'd retired from Starfleet. That series' third season brought Riker back into action, manning the mothballed Enterprise with his crewmates for one last battle against the Borg.

Valdez is not the only town to have honored their future Starfleet heroes. Riverside, Iowa is the "future birthplace" of Captain James T. Kirk, and has a plaque marking that distinction. Bloomington, Indiana is the hometown of Star Trek: Voyager's Kathryn Janeway, and unveiled a bronze bust of the character in 2020, an event that was attended by actor Kate Mulgrew. The aptly-named Vulcan, Alberta features a Star Trek-themed tourism center and a large outdoor replica of the Enterprise.

The proposal for the Will Riker statue is headed to Valdez city council for approval. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with Frakes and castmate LeVar Burton below.