Over the years, Star Trek: The Next Generation has become one of the most iconic and beloved entries in the Star Trek franchise. With its lightning-in-a-bottle cast of legends, including Patrick Stewart and LeVar Burton, and its willingness to tackle tough subjects such as the nature of what makes us human, TNG quickly established itself as one of the greatest television shows of all time, and has held firm as such in the minds of sci-fi fans worldwide for decades, with movies, video games, and crossovers with the X-Men only helping seal it in stone.

However, not every episode of it is equally well-loved. For every "Best of Both Worlds"or "Datalore"or "The Inner Light," there's a "Code of Honor" or "Outrageous Okona" or "Sub Rosa" that fans tend to skip in their binges. The unfortunate rub is that not all of these maligned episodes are maligned justly; some of TNG's supposed lesser episodes hold up fine to the series' overall standard.

10 "Shades of Gray"

Season 2, Episode 22

In this episode, Riker is infected with an alien virus, causing Dr. Pulaski (Beverly Crusher's short-lived replacement) to put him into a machine that stimulates his brain and causes him to relive past events.

There's no real dancing around it: "Shades of Gray" is a clip show. To some extent, it's maligned for a reason; it's not really much of an episode, in and of itself. However, it's by no means irredeemable, with an early Miles O'Brien appearance, some great Pulaski content. It's also hard to get truly mad at it when its creation was an inevitability of budget and scheduling, rather than simply a bad idea.

9 "The Naked Now"

Season 1, Episode 3

In this retread of "The Naked Time," one of the most iconic episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series, the crew of the Enterprise becomes afflicted by an ailment causing them to act on their most bizarre impulses.

The word "retread" more or less sums up why fans dislike this episode. It also suffers from its placement so early in the series; it's never advisable to do a "characters acting strange" episode before the audience knows the characters. However, once the viewer gets past the fact that they've seen this before, there's a lot to like here in hindsight. Nearly everyone on the Enterprise gets an opportunity to ham it up, and that's always a delight to see.

8 "Masks"

Season 7, Episode 17

In this episode, an alien archive of cultural information disguised as a passing comet takes over the Enterprise, forcing them to reenact the culture's mythological stories.

Late-series TNG had a tendency towards the strange, and while episodes such as "The Inner Light" became widely beloved for this, "Masks" is widely regarded as a swing and a miss. However, it cannot be denied that the episode was a very big swing, and it's one with more redeeming qualities than its reputation would indicate. Patrick Stewart and Brent Spiner's performances in this episode alone justify it.

7 "A Fistful of Datas"

Season 6, Episode 8

In this episode, Worf, his son Alexander, and Counselor Troi are trapped inside a holodeck simulation of the Wild West in which they're surrounded by hostile cowboy Datas.

This episode is... odd for TNG. It's very, very overtly goofy, in a manner uncharacteristic of the series as a whole. However, it undeniably works. Spiner is better at playing a clown than his typical Data performances would suggest, and Michael Dorn plays a fantastic straight man to him, resulting in an episode that deserves a much better reputation than it has.

6 "Qpid"

Season 4, Episode 20

In this episode, Q transports the bridge crew to medieval England and forces them into a reenactment of the story of Robin Hood, with himself as the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Worf declaring angrily that he is not a merry man is one of the funniest moments in all of Star Trek, and single-handedly justifies this episode's existence. Even past that, however, this is a hilarious episode, with plenty of great material from all of the key actors. TNG's comedy episodes aren't typically well-liked, and that's a shame, because "Qpid" is solid proof that the show was very, very good at them.

5 "Encounter at Farpoint"

Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2

In this divisive pilot for TNG, Q puts the crew of the Enterprise on trial, judging their actions during a mission to the mysterious Farpoint Station.

While this pilot is definitely flawed, the amount of heat it gets from Star Trek fans is wildly disproportionate to its quality as an episode. The greatest sin "Farpoint" commits, in the grand scheme of things, is that it's somewhat slow-paced and boring. Even then, however, it sets the tone for the overall series quite well, establishing Picard's time on the Enterprise as a heady and cerebral one.

4 "Conspiracy"

Season 1, Episode 25

In this odd horror-tinged episode, Picard and Riker stumble upon a conspiracy of parasitic aliens reaching up to the highest ranks of Starfleet. "Conspiracy" is one of the most controversial episodes in all of Star Trek, and for immediately obvious reasons; it's shockingly gory for the franchise.

While it hasn't been the only time Patrick Stewart and a graphic head explosion have occupied the same piece of media (there's also Green Room), it's certainly the only time he was wearing his Starfleet uniform for it. However, the episode is well-written enough to be more than just gore, with an effectively creepy atmosphere and an engaging conspiracy-thriller plot.

3 "Samaritan Snare"

Season 2, Episode 17

In this episode, Picard undergoes an operation on his heart, while the rest of the crew deals with a strange species known as the Pakleds.

While the A-plot of the episode is maligned for good reason, with the Pakleds themselves seeming to be an unflattering caricature of people with intellectual disabilities, the episode as a whole is nowhere near irredeemable. The subplot with Picard worrying about the effect that knowing about his health would have on the crew is exceptional, and stands as some of the character's greatest early material.

2 "The Outrageous Okona"

Season 2, Episode 4

In this episode, the Enterprise makes contact with space rogue Thadiun Okona, and chaos breaks loose as a result. This is one of the most widely mocked episodes in The Next Generation's entire run, and it's easy to see why.

Okona himself is irritating, and the episode inexplicably predicts that, hundreds of years in the future, humanity will look to Joe Piscopo as an example of good 20th-century comedy. However, the episode has an undeniably cozy feeling to it; it's a "bad" episode that loops back around to so-bad-it's-good material.

1 "Sub Rosa"

Season 7, Episode 14

In this episode, Beverly Crusher attends her grandmother's funeral, sparking the interest of her grandmother's ghostly lover. The Next Generation swung for the fences when it got weird, and no episode exemplifies that quite like "Sub Rosa."

The episode is barely even a Star Trek episode, instead going for a sort of bizarre romantic gothic horror tone; it is for this very reason, along with a truly unfortunate line from Beverly about finding her grandmother's journal erotic, that the episode is the most widely mocked hour ever aired under the TNG banner. However, it's reasonably well-executed for what it is, and the moment where Picard lets out a little horrified shudder after imagining Beverly's grandmother naked is one of his all-time great moments of simple, humorous humanity.

