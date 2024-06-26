A good Captain in Star Trek is the embodiment of the ideals of the Federation. Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) came first, so he set the standard. He taught all of us Trekkers what it means to believe in this future: standing up to bigotry, treating everyone as equals, and always helping when possible. Equality in Star Trek is not leaving the less fortunate to suffer; it is lifting each other up so that they, too, can go forward and lift others.

Captains must also be tested, forged, and tempered. Kirk relishes conquering a challenge. He has faced sacrifices that tempered him and taught him when to bluff to the last breath and when to have mercy. The crew has absolute loyalty and trust in Kirk, and they know that to serve him is to stand by the same ideals as their Captain. To do otherwise would be to fail him. The following are shining examples of what it means to live by the values of Star Trek. As well as reasons why Captain Kirk of Star Trek: The Original Series will always be one of the finest Captains in Starfleet.

10 "Obsession"

Season 2, Episode 13

This is Kirk's Captain Ahab moment long before Khan, but how he handles it shows that while he is not faultless, he can be brought back to reason. In this episode, Kirk confronts a familiar creature, one he previously battled and felt he had failed to defeat. He feels guilt and shame about the incident. When young Ensign Garrovick (Stephen Brooks) shows the same hesitation, Kirk is harsh, and the young ensign quickly shows the same shame. The Captain is at first uncharacteristically illogical in his obsession with the creature's demise.

It's only once he sees that a phaser blast does not affect the beast that he's able to forgive himself, and in doing so, the young ensign can forgive himself as well. This shows that the Captain can still make mistakes. He, too, is human, but he can still learn. He doesn't stay stubborn and hateful; he learns, adjusts, and forgives.

9 "A Taste of Armageddon"

Season 1, Episode 23

In "A Taste of Armageddon," Kirk and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) land on a planet that has learned how to sanitize war. The society of Eminiar VII is at war with a neighboring planet, but in a way that avoids damage to their buildings and materials. Computers initiate the attacks and provide the leaders with the projected casualties if the attack had been real. The people then surrender themselves to suicide booths. They consider this a cleaner and superior way to go to war.

Kirk is disgusted once he fully comprehends the situation. He decides to destroy the suicide booths, despite the possible consequences, to force them to face the horrors of war once again. Thousands have died. Kirk knows if they see the truth of war again—the ugliness of it—they will be forced to strive for peace. "That's all it takes...knowing that we're not going to kill today."

8 "The Corbomite Maneuver"

Season 1, Episode 10

"The Corbomite Maneuver" is a classic episode, often cited as one of Star Trek's best. It opens with Kirk in his quarters. Faced with dietary restrictions from Doctor McCoy (DeForest Kelley), and served by Yeoman Janice (Grace Lee Whitney), Kirk tells McCoy the only female he can worry about is The Enterprise. It's a slice-of-life moment, giving us a glimpse of the Captain's downtime and his commitment to the ship.

The Enterprise then comes across a new foe seemingly intent on trapping them. Kirk won't abide an unwinnable scenario, so he bluffs his way through. The crew is surprised to meet Balok (Clint Howard), a jovial character who only wished to learn about the ship's inhabitants by testing them. When Lt. Bailey volunteers to stay with Balok and teach him about us, Balok asks if he's Earth's best. Bailey answers no, that he will make mistakes, but Kirk states that he'll "...find out more about us that way." After all, to err is to be human.

7 "The Cloud Minders"

Season 3, Episode 21

Kirk and Spock land on a planet ruled by a literal upper class. Below them live the Troglytes, a people responsible for mining the planet's goods but prevented from enjoying the toils of their labor. The Enterprise is there on a mission for zenite, which can save another planet from a plague. Unfortunately, the citizens of Stratos made the deal while the people in charge of mining were busy fighting for their freedom.

Kirk is repulsed to see the High Advisor Plasus and his daughter Droxine (who claimed that Stratos was rid of violence) use torture, a violent and futile tactic, on one of the fighters. Plasus considers the Troglytes less evolved and incapable of learning civility, but McCoy quickly finds that the mines are filled with a gas that lowers IQ. When Plasus refuses to let Kirk dispense filtered masks, the Captain takes the masks straight to the Troglytes. No matter the politics and the zenite, he cannot stand seeing such inequity.

6 "The Omega Glory"

Season 2, Episode 23

Responding to a distress signal, Kirk finds a member of Starfleet, Captain Tracey (Morgan Woodward), manipulating two cultures in the hopes of commandeering what he believes to be their fountain of youth. Kirk has no desire to take down a fellow Captain, but he firmly believes that his morality outweighs that of any individual. The message, written by Gene Roddenberry himself, is undeniably overhanded. Its intention must nonetheless be acknowledged.

When Kirk begins to quote the Constitution, the words ring clear and sincere. "We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty....They must apply to everyone, or they mean nothing!" To Spock and Bones, he states, "Liberty and freedom must be more than just words." There are few instances in which the message is so absent of subtext or metaphor. Here, Roddenberry has Kirk say it plainly, hoping that viewers will hear it.

5 "Balance of Terror"

Season 1, Episode 14

"Balance of Terror" shows Kirk once again facing bigotry, but this time on his own bridge. The Enterprise faces an unknown ship led by a Romulan Commander played brilliantly by Mark Lenard, who would later play Spock's father, Sarek. When the crew sees their likeness to Vulcans, Lt. Stiles (Paul Comi), whose family had lost members to Romulan attacks, grows suspicious of Spock and his pointy ears. Kirk immediately makes it clear what he thinks of prejudice aboard his ship.

Kirk and the Romulan Commander then enter an intense battle of wits. While the Romulan ship has cloaking capabilities and powerful plasma torpedoes, the Enterprise is swifter and more maneuverable, packing quite a punch herself. The two commanders grow a healthy respect for one another's shrewd strategy as the game unfolds. The Enterprise is ultimately victorious, and the Romulans choose to self-destruct, showing the crew of the Enterprise their resolve as warriors. The encounter is later revisited in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount).

4 "The Enemy Within"

Season 1, Episode 5

A transporter malfunction tore Kirk's psyche asunder, creating two physical forms of the Captain. One embodies kindness and timidity, while the other exudes aggression and a cavalier attitude. This episode gives Shatner a chance to chew up the scenes with some Olympian acting and shows what Kirk would be like if he were to lose balance. When the "bad" Kirk attacks Yeoman Janice, his crew's devotion is again shown in her hesitation to blame the Captain or "get him in trouble." Spock immediately deduces that there must be an imposter aboard because the possibility of his Captain committing such a heinous act is illogical.

When Kirk fears that his darker half has all of his best traits, McCoy reminds him that his softer side is the bravest. It takes courage to stand by your principles. As the situation comes to a head, he is given a choice: risk death by attempting to rejoin his worse half or deprive the Enterprise of her Captain. For Kirk, it is no choice at all.

3 "Space Seed"

Season 1, Episode 22

"Space Seed" begins Kirk's most significant arc as a character and sows the seed for the greatest Star Trek movie: The Wrath of Khan. The Enterprise happens on the U.S.S. Botany Bay, a ship from the 20th century. Kirk finds the vessel full of genetically modified warriors, led by Khan, who is played exquisitely by Ricardo Montalban. Lt. Marla McGivers, the ship's historian, is undone by an immediate attraction to this living embodiment of the ancient Sikh warriors of her texts.

Despite Khan's ability to lure Marla to his side, Kirk clocks Khan's instincts and sees the danger inherent. Kirk must stay in step with Khan's intellect without any genetic advantages or lose the ship entirely. There are multiple instances throughout the show where Kirk outsmarts robots and A.I., but none deliver the challenge that Khan does. Kirk regains command of the Enterprise with help from his crew and still offers Khan mercy: a planet of his own with which to make his destiny. He goes, a sign of the respect Khan now holds for Kirk.

2 "Let That Be Your Last Battlefield"

Season 3, Episode 15

"Let That Be Your Last Battlefield" perfectly encapsulates the road of futility that prejudice will take you down. Commissioner Bele (Frank Gorshin, fresh off 1966's Batman as The Riddler) and Lokai (Lou Antonio) are two beings locked in an eternal duel, all because one is black on the right side and the other on the left. Bele seizes control of the ship to escort Lokai to their home world of Cheron, but Kirk chooses to activate the ship's self-destruct sequence rather than let anyone take his Enterprise. "You can use your will to drag this ship to Cheron, but I command the computer. MINE is the final command."

Once control of the ship is back in his hands, he offers mercy yet again. He explains that the Federation is ruled by peace and implores them to consider finding a new purpose. But the two are so entrenched in their hatred that they choose instead to continue to pursue each other, presumably until the end of time, on a dead planet, ravaged by their resentment.

1 "Court Martial"

Season 1, Episode 20

The original trial episode, "Court Martial," started a fan-favorite tradition in the form of the courtroom drama. Kirk stands accused of murder by a crewman's daughter, Jame (Alice Rawlings). He recalls perfectly not jettisoning the pod until he had activated red alert and had no choice. Yet, the computer's record doesn't match his recollection. Kirk, unafraid to dig for the truth and steadfast in the knowledge that he would never doom a man without cause, demands a trial.

During the trial, Spock explains, "It is impossible for Captain Kirk to act out of panic or malice. It is not his nature." Even an angry young daughter is later shaken by her conviction and pleads with Kirk's defense attorney, Cogley (Elisha Cook), to help him. Kirk has no resentment toward her for the accusation. Even once he finds the man responsible for putting him in this position, he wants only to help him. "Court Martial" shows Kirk strong and steady in his principles, his crew's utter faith in him, and his unfailing belief in mercy over violence. Star Trek continues the tradition most recently through Strange New Worlds' second season.

