Of all the injustices committed against the Black community in America, few are as offensive or as demeaning as the act of blackface. Blackface hails back to the mid-19th century when white performers blackened their faces and wore tattered clothing to complete the stereotypical look of Black people before appearing on stage to depict them as being lazy, ignorant, cowardly, or hypersexual. While blackface has largely (and rightly) disappeared from the entertainment industry, every once in a while, it rears its ugly head, as it did with 30 Rock and The Golden Girls. Many of these episodes have since been removed from streaming sites, but that is not the case for Star Trek: The Original Series' unique take on the issue in the Season 3 episode "Let That Be Your Last Battlefield."

It's Black and White versus White and Black in 'Star Trek: TOS' Episode "Let That Be Your Last Battlefield"

"Let That Be Your Last Battlefield" actually features two actors with their faces painted black: Frank Gorshin (who played the Riddler in Batman) as Bele and Lou Antonio as Lokai. More accurately, they are painted half black, while the other half of their faces are a stark white. First, Lokai is encountered as a refugee from the planet Cheron who had commandeered a Federation shuttlecraft to flee from his pursuer. That pursuer is Bele, who transports to the Enterprise shortly after. The two get into a heated argument about the history of their kind, and Bele demands that Kirk (William Shatner) bring them back to Cheron, where he can bring Lokai in on charges of treason. Kirk refuses, but when Bele takes control of the ship with his mind, Kirk is left with no choice but to begin the ship's auto-destruct sequence, only willing to call it off once Bele relinquishes. Kirk's bluff pays off, and with the Enterprise back under his command, they resume their course.

It's soon revealed just why Bele has been in pursuit of Lokai for 50,000 Earth years: racial hatred. Bele's people are black on their right sides and white on the left, while Lokai's people are white on their right sides and black on the left. The concept is lost on the ship's officers, who can't understand a racial hatred that's not present in the Federation. Soon, Bele makes another play for control of the Enterprise and is more successful with round two, having disabled the self-destruct system. They arrive at Cheron, but Spock's (Leonard Nimoy) scans reveal that there are no longer signs of intelligent life. The realization that they are the last of their respective kinds hits Lokai and Bele hard, but it only serves to enrage them even more against one another, each blaming the other's race for the planet's destruction. Their fighting threatens to rip the Enterprise apart, so they're beamed to the planet's surface. As the Enterprise departs, the crew ruminates on their sadness that Lokai and Bele simply couldn't, or wouldn't, let go of their hate.

"Let That Be Your Last Battlefield" is What 'Star Trek' Does Best

"Let That Be Your Last Battlefield" is one of many Star Trek: TOS episodes that tackle controversial themes but also the least subtle. It just doesn't get any simpler than white versus black. Unlike blackface, the paint used in the episode isn't used in a derogatory way but as a condemnation of the racial hatred that led to its creation in the first place. What's interesting is the decision to do the half-black/half-white aesthetic. An all-black character against an all-white character would just be mirroring what was already happening in society. However, with the two colors on conversing sides, it poses something different: Racial hatred isn't as simple as black versus white. It's a fight that happens within ourselves, playing out in the real world with races that are mirror images of one another. Star Trek TOS separates the characters by the absurdly small detail of which side of your face is black. It's an important distinction that takes the absolutes of black and white out of the equation.

Rather than stirring controversy, "Let That Be Your Last Battlefield" does what Star Trek: TOS does best by painting hope for an idyllic future. The world of Star Trek is a picture of a future where there is peace, prosperity, and racial diversity. The fact that the crew of the Enterprise doesn't understand the racial hatred is arguably the most important element of the episode. They live in a world where racial hatred doesn't exist, a world where different races, even different life forms, are working and living together in harmony. The episode was, and still is, a call for the world to change. With this storyline, Star Trek: TOS teases a better tomorrow that we can all strive for, despite the questionable method they used.

