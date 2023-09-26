The Big Picture Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing a massive box set, Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection, which includes all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, three seasons of Star Trek: Picard, and four theatrical movies featuring Picard and the Next Generation cast.

If you want every Star Trek series and movie with Jean Luc-Picard in your collection, then Paramount Home Entertainment is making it so. The 54-disc Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection is entering our galaxy on November 7.

The full career of one of the greatest captains in Starfleet history can now be yours, in one enormous and handsomely-packaged box set. The set contains all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, all three seasons of Star Trek: Picard, and the four theatrical movies featuring Picard and the Next Generation cast: Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis. The set includes over 35 hours of special features, a new edition of The Wisdom of Picard book (now fully updated and illustrated through the end of the Picard series), and a number of unique collectibles. The set will come with a custom deck of playing cards (to reflect the Next Generation crew's fondness for late-night poker games, although Picard himself only joined on special occasions), a set of four coasters from Picard's family winery, Château Picard, and a set of magnets reflecting all of Picard's combadges throughout his career.

Who Is Jean-Luc Picard?

A distinguished British stage actor then known to American audiences from his performances in Dune, Lifeforce, and Excalibur, Patrick Stewart was given the daunting task of steering the Star Trek franchise, which was returning to TV for the first time in almost two decades, and without any of the iconic cast of the '60s series. The first two seasons of The Next Generation were troubled, but eventually the show found its footing, and became an enormous hit; Stewart's character, Jean-Luc Picard, became one of the most beloved Star Trek characters of all time. In the series' 1987 pilot, Picard was assigned to the USS Enterprise-D, Starfleet's flagship; assisted by his stalwart crew, he commanded the ship with integrity, courage, and honor. His ship was the first to encounter the cybernetic Borg aliens; later, he was assimilated by them and forced to lead an attack on Starfleet. Although he was later decoupled from the Borg Collective, the trauma of the incident stayed with him for decades.

Over the course of seven seasons and four movies, he met his predecessor, Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner); traveled back in time to help humanity make first contact with the Vulcans; and even faced off against an evil clone of himself. He retired from Starfleet in the wake of the planet Romulus' destruction (as seen in the 2009 Star Trek reboot), but was roused out of retirement decades later in the Picard series, where he had one final confrontation with his old enemy Q, made peace with a Borg offshoot, and united his original crew to stop the destruction of Starfleet. Stewart seems to be done with the character for now, but one should never rule anything out.

Reviews for the first two seasons of Picard were mixed, although critics unanimously praised Stewart's performance; Collider's Haleigh Foutch said Stewart "remains an absolute joy to behold on screen, as dignified and charismatic as he ever was". The third season, which reunited the entire cast of The Next Generation, was better-received, and has even spurred calls for a Star Trek: Legacy spinoff.

Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection will be released on November 7. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with Stewart and Gates McFadden below.