Star Wars and Star Trek are easily the two most influential science fiction properties of all time, and both have extremely dedicated fan bases that have devoted a significant amount of time to immersing themselves in the respective universes. Although there is an old cliche that the two fan bases have a feud with one another, that could not be further from the truth; there have actually been many collaborators that have worked on both franchises, including Industrial Lights & Magic and director J.J. Abrams. However, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan had to change its original title to avoid confusion with an upcoming Star Wars sequel, which at the time, George Lucas had referred to as Revenge of the Jedi before it became Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’ Had To Change Its Title

There was a lot of pressure put upon Paramount Pictures to deliver a truly outstanding sequel, as despite strong box office, 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture received mixed responses from fans and critics, who felt that its more arthouse vibes had strayed too far away from the tone of the original series. A key decision made early on was to bring back the villain Khan (Ricardo Montalbán), a fan-favorite character who had appeared in the original series episode “Space Seed.” Director Nicholas Meyer had originally pitched the title as The Undiscovered Country, which Paramount executives didn’t understand; the title was eventually used for the sixth entry in the series, which Meyer also directed. The film was originally titled Star Trek II: Vengeance of Khan but was changed to Wrath of Khan to avoid confusion with Revenge of the Jedi, which was already deep into production and expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters ever made.

Despite Meyer’s misgivings about the title, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan became a massive hit and is still cited by most fans as being the best entry in the series. Regardless of what exactly the title was, the decision to bring back Khan went over very well with fans, as he brought a sense of menace that was missing in the previous installment. Although the action and adventure elements that were present in the original series were definitely homaged within Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, it was also a much darker film that ended with one of the most emotional scenes in science fiction history. Paramount has been chasing the success of Wrath of Khan ever since 1982; in fact, 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness recreated many scenes, moments, and lines of dialogue from Wrath of Khan, and to this date is still the highest-grossing entry in the entire series.

George Lucas Ended Up Changing ‘Revenge of the Jedi'​​​​​​

Although he had initially conceived of the film as Return of the Jedi, Lucas was told by screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan that the original title was too weak and that it should be renamed as Revenge of the Jedi in order to elicit more interest from viewers, especially after the jaw-dropping cliffhanger that had ended Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back. An initial teaser poster and trailer with the title Revenge of the Jedi were released during the fall of 1982, but Lucas eventually changed his mind and decided to rename the film to Return of the Jedi. According to Lucas, this was because a true Jedi would never seek vengeance, as they sought to bring a balance to the Force.

Return of the Jedi ended up becoming the perfect title, as the most iconic moment of the film is when Darth Vader (David Prowse) gives up the dark side and chooses to become a Jedi once more, which leads him to save Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) from Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). Having the word “revenge” in the title would not have worked, as Luke chooses a path of heroism when he explicitly refuses to strike down his father in a fit of rage. However, Lucas was eventually able to retrofit the title when the third installment in the prequel trilogy was named Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is streaming on Paramount Plus in the U.S.