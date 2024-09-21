The rules of time travel in TV and film are, for lack of a better word, eclectic, as are the consequences of not adhering to them. In some cases, the slightest change made in the past can radically alter the future, the so-called "butterfly effect," as evidenced in The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror V" story "Time and Punishment," where Homer (Dan Castellaneta) inadvertently turns the toaster into a time machine (the story is based on Ray Bradbury's A Sound of Thunder, but be honest - would you have known what we're talking about if we lead with that?). In others, meeting yourself in the past could result in the destruction of the whole space/time continuum, as Back to the Future's Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) ominously asserts. The rules and consequences of time travel can also be entirely convoluted, necessitating immense flow charts to track how a timeline-changing event in one project alters two or three others (hello, MCU). Star Trek, though, probably plays with the concept best by simply ignoring any time-travel rules altogether.

'Star Trek' Flouts Time Travel Rules by Searching for Whales in 1986

There are two specific instances within the Star Trek franchise that best exhibit the casual disregard that Star Trek has for the intricacies of time travel. The first dates back to 1986's Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. In that film, you'll remember that the crew of the USS Enterprise, in a Klingon Bird of Prey following the events of the previous installment, receive a planetary warning from Starfleet about a crippling signal from a probe of unknown origin. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) discerns that the signal is a match for the song of humpback whales, and unless that signal gets a reply, the havoc being unleashed upon Earth will only get uglier. Ah, but here's the rub: humpback whales are extinct. So, despite being in a future where translators exist for millions of alien languages, which, in theory, means the option to translate was there, they time-travel to 1986 to pick up a humpback whale or two from the past, taking the franchise from searching for Spock to searching for whales.

Once in 1986, the crew separates, each focusing on a task that must be done for the plan to work (which leads to some of the funniest moments ever in Star Trek history). Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock are tasked with finding humpback whales and come across two at an aquarium under the care of Dr. Gillian Taylor (Catherine Hicks). When the whales are released into the wild earlier than expected, the crew has to work fast to get the beasties on board before they become fodder for whalers. They do, and with the whales and Dr. Gillian Taylor on board, they travel back to 2286 and release the whales into San Francisco Bay. The whales reply to the signal, which could have been something like, "Bring reinforcements. These humans look tasty," and no one would know. However, the probe goes back from whence it came. By keeping the whales and Dr. Taylor in 2286, effectively ripping them out of their place in the timeline and reinserting them much later, Star Trek scoffs at the notion of how changes in the past affect the future.

'Star Trek: Picard' Doesn't Care if the Future in the Past Alters the Future

Image via Paramount+

The second instance is a reversal of the first, where a soul from the future takes up residence in the past. It happens in the second season of Star Trek: Picard, which features an overall narrative where Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his companions travel back to 2024 Los Angeles to prevent Q (John de Lancie) from creating the alternate reality they left (all part of a trial that Q is putting Picard through). In that reality, the warm, friendly Federation, with its noble Prime Directive, is now the Confederation of Earth, which slaughters or enslaves alien races. The ignoble Prime Directive, if you will.

Picard and company aren't after humpback whales, but a "Watcher," according to the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching), whose help they need in determining where in time they need to go and how to get there to correct the timeline. After rescuing the Borg Queen from her execution, they set course for the past. Once the group is in 2024, they split up, but Captain Rios (Santiago Cabrera) gets hurt. His injury brings him into contact with Teresa (Sol Rodriguez), a doctor, and her young son, and throughout the season, they grow closer. Rios reveals the truth about himself to Teresa. In the finale, having set things right, the omnipotent, immortal Q sends them back to the future with the last of his power before he dies (yes, you read that correctly...don't ask). Only Rios chooses to stay in 2024, having found the life he always wanted. Even though the circumstances are reversed, it still drives home that Star Trek couldn't care less about potentially altering the future in the past.

There Are No Consequences for 'Star Trek's Time Travel Adventures, But It's Highly Illogical

Close

In both instances, there appear to be no consequences to the timeline whatsoever. Removing Dr. Taylor from the timeline altogether changed nothing. Removing the whales from the timeline changed nothing. For that matter, neither did Spock's much-appreciated Vulcan nerve pinch that silences a punk on the bus or scaring whalers by revealing the Bird of Prey looming large over their tiny whaling boat. The only allusion to their actions altering the future comes from Bones McCoy (DeForest Kelley), whose suggestion that giving away the formula for transparent aluminum could do just that is dismissed by Scotty's (James Doohan) flippant but amusing "How do we know he didn't invent the thing?" Likewise, Rios inserting himself into the past doesn't appear to do anything to alter things in the future either, other than now being a footnote in history where he wouldn't have been before.

Yet of the two, only Star Trek IV doesn't contradict its "to hell with time-travel rules" bravado. Rios' decision to stay in the past exists within a narrative about making sure a change in the past doesn't alter the future, contradicting the very rationale on which the Season 2 storyline of Star Trek: Picard is built. Another example lies elsewhere in the franchise, with the 1996 big-screen entry Star Trek: First Contact. That film brings the Next Generation crew to the past to ensure the Borg doesn't alter the timeline by hindering humanity's first contact with alien life, brought on by the historic warp drive flight in 2063. Then there's 2009's Star Trek, in which an entire new timeline, the Kelvin timeline, is sparked through the time-travel actions of the film's antagonist, Nero (Eric Bana). In essence, the Star Trek franchise wants to have its cake and eat it too, ignoring time-travel consequences while fully adhering to them.

'Star Trek's Laissez-Faire Attitude to Time Travel is Freeing

Image via Paramount Pictures

But that said, isn't it freeing to simply not care? Star Trek doesn't get convoluted in its interpretation of time travel rules and consequences. If ignoring them serves the story, great. If adhering to them serves the story, great. There's no need for a flowchart to track minute changes, no restrictions on creating storylines, and no precedent-setting that comes back to haunt future projects. They don't need to generate 1.21 gigawatts, have a defective toaster, or shrink themselves to journey through a quantum realm, just someone to do the math (technically, the quantum realm thing did need someone to do the math too, but no shrinkage required). Spock Prime even calls out the so-called consequences of time travel when talking to Spock (Zachary Quinto) in Star Trek (2009), explaining how he led Kirk (Chris Pine) to believe in "universe-ending paradoxes" if he were to tell anyone about his presence in the new timeline (but to be clear, he didn't lie, only implied said annihilation). Not having a viable explanation for how an immortal being dies is one thing, but time travel? Who cares?

In that regard, Star Trek is very much like DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the Arrowverse TV series that had the titular Legends correcting time anomalies with a casual disregard as to how their own actions should, in theory, create more. That laissez-faire attitude toward time travel made Legends one of the most enjoyable series in the Arrowverse stable of DC content. And regardless of its intent, whether it's a light-hearted, fun romp like Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, or a more serious situation like the second season of Star Trek: Picard, or even the creation of an entirely new timeline that reboots the entire franchise, ala Star Trek, 2009, that same attitude frees the Star Trek fan to simply enjoy their favorite franchise without worrying about the space/time continuum getting blown apart. Or so it's implied.

