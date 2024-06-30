When a Starfleet officer is preparing to "boldly go where no one has gone before," they need every bit of confidence they can muster. Not knowing what awaits them on undiscovered worlds, the clothing they wear is vital. A Star Trek officer's uniform serves a very important role. It not only protects its wearer from alien climates and environmental elements, but it instantly impresses an idea of status.

Star Trek officers are ambassadors, representing Starfleet to galaxies far beyond the stars. Besides the differences used to signify varying roles, the overall unity in design sends a visual message to other cultures that they are all part of the same organization, and work together as a team. Over the decades, Star Trek uniforms have undergone several redesigns. But which one stands out as the best? Here is every Star Trek uniform, ranked.

13 'Star Trek: Prodigy'

A visually stunning animated series, Star Trek: Prodigy follows the exploits of a group of young misfits who happen upon an abandoned Starfleet ship. As they discover their strengths, both individually and collectively, they get to have some pretty entertaining adventures. Luckily for the young would-be cadets, a hologram of Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) is programmed into the vessel and provides them with some much-needed guidance.

Since the young confiscators are not official Starfleet ensigns, it is understandable that they don't start the series in uniform. However, the choice not to have them wear uniforms makes the show feel a bit more like a saga befitting Guardians of the Galaxy rather than Star Trek. When the ensemble finally does don fatigues, they are all the same, with no distinctions or special notice given.

12 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) is famously Captain James T. Kirk's (William Shatner) predecessor and mentor. The series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds finally gives his character a chance to have a storyline in his own right and get the spotlight he deserves.

Despite the exciting concept, the uniforms used in the series are lackluster. They are fashioned similarly to the 2009 movie with an aesthetic that resembles sports clothing rather than military dress. They use colors from the classic series, black top borders from Star Trek: The Next Generation, and don't give the audience anything new to emulate.

11 'Star Trek: Nemesis'

Finding a way to differentiate the uniforms used in the television series and those used in the films is tricky. In the movie Star Trek: Nemesis some fantastic performances are given by the actors, including a younger Tom Hardy as the principal villain, Praetor Shinzon. But not much can be said about the costumes.

In a nod to other Star Trek television shows taking place around the same time, the uniforms feature predominantly black bodies with colored top portions and shoulders. However, in Star Trek: Nemesis, instead of using the bright colors on top of the uniforms, they chose to use gray on every uniform and the undershirts being the predominant form of color designation. This decision leads to a washout of originality and an underwhelming visual picture.

10 'Star Trek: Picard'

A flash-forward saga, Star Trek: Picard follows Captain Jean Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) several years after his first missions aboard the Enterprise. He faces new foes with the help of some familiar faces. Fans of the character's debut series, Star Trek: The Next Generation will enjoy multiple cameos from fellow costars.

Comfortable and casual seem to be the motif for the clothing in this iteration of the Star Trek universe. If human history serves as any indicator, this is indeed where fashion is headed. Out are the tight corsets and laced bodices of the Victorian era, and in are the stretchy yoga pants of the 21st century. It is no wonder that the fabricators for Star Trek: Picard took their cues from realistic trends to envision a future where uniforms are understated and informal. Albeit sleek and stylish, the ensembles used in Star Trek: Picard lack the pizzazz that is synonymous with other uniforms in the genre.

9 'Star Trek: Voyager'

Star Trek continued to be a show that promoted gender ideals that were not yet the norm in everyday life, including women as high-ranking officers. One of the highest and most prestigious ranks within the Federation was that of a starship captain, and the series Star Trek: Voyager gave audiences the confident and tenacious Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew).

While imagination and innovation inspired the character choices and writing for the series, the costume department didn't reinvent the wheel. Borrowing identically from the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine lookbook, the uniforms that the crew members onboard the Voyager wore were nothing special.

8 'Star Trek'

Going for a sinuous appeal, the wardrobe designers for the 2009 film Star Trek must have taken inspiration from athletic wear companies. While the sleek and figure-hugging fabric used in the cinema reboot is contemporary, it leaves something to be desired when it comes to being scientific or military garb.

With the t-shirt style cuts and microfiber cloth, the actors in the film look like they are about to embark on a cross-fit workout session, rather than a historic and significant quest across the galaxy. In terms of modernization and trying to reach a younger audience, the clothing choices may have worked, but for the overall tone of the characters, they fall short.

7 'Star Trek: Enterprise'

Even though Star Trek: Enterprise was filmed more recently, it is a prequel, set nearly a century before the original series with Captain Kirk (William Shatner). Due to the antiquated setting of the series, the crew's solid-colored jumpsuits are a visual nod to NASA and early space exploration. The uniforms are also emblazoned with an insignia on the arm, similar to NASA astronauts wearing mission patches.

Even though the classifications have some differentiation by using colored stripes around the shoulders, they are still largely monochromatic and not the most visually appealing. The large, bulky zippers add to the nuance of the timeline, but do little to earn fashion points.

6 'Star Trek'

The uniform that started it all. The original series boldly went where no show had gone before in many of its themes, plot lines, and on-screen firsts. The show also used color very vividly to distinguish between different duties within Starfleet command. Most military fatigues use small details to denote status, like pins, embellishments, or insignia. But Star Trek was unique in that it so clearly denoted the different roles onboard the ship. This could be a necessary way to communicate quickly to other cultures of alien species which officer(s) they need to interact with.

All marks given for originality, the 1966 uniforms are not the most elegant or stylish of the show. The Starfleet crest is present on the uniforms, but it is only embroidery. The uniforms were also heavily gendered, with women's dresses being very short. The female officers looked like they were dressed for a party at a disco, rather than a diplomatic voyage to new worlds.

5 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'

lPart Star Trek, part Rick and Morty, Star Trek: Lower Decks' creator Mike McMahan brings satire and absurd adult humor to the galaxy. Fans of the live-action shows will get a kick out of the many inside jokes and meta references that only a true Trekkie/Trekker will appreciate. The animated series follows the daily routines of lower-ranking crew members onboard a starship, instead of largely focusing on officers of command rank, like most of the other series.

The uniforms in Star Trek: Lower Decks have the distinctive colors, small collar pins, and black pants that make a Star Trek uniform great. They also feature the recognizable top black border that is reminiscent of Star Trek: The Next Generation with a new, sleek off-center cut that makes them stylish and futuristic looking.

4 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan'

The most imperialistic looking uniforms the good crew aboard the Enterprise ever wore were the red uniforms in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. The uniformity and regal quality of the costumes evoke feelings of militia. Perhaps this feeling was too much felt by audiences, and that's why the wardrobes were short-lived. Future designers chose to go back to more sci-fi stylized designs.

With the crisp lines and contrasting thick black belts, the regimentals worn in the movie look more like those worn by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police than those in other Star Treks. Even if the costuming was a little off the mark, the movie itself is considered to be one of the best in the canon.

3 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine'

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine not only flipped the script by focusing on the activities taking place on a starport rather than a starship, but it also flipped the colors of the traditional uniforms. Instead of having the top portion be black and the body of the uniform be colored, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine used a black body as the base for the outfits, with only the top portion of the shoulders being colored.

Another stylistic decision was to use v-necks instead of the standard crew necks. Gray undershirts were worn beneath the uniform as well, giving the audience more of a visual separation between the character and the role they performed. They weren't merely a uniform with a person in it, but rather a person wearing a uniform.