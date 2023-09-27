The Big Picture Star Trek's Very Short Treks finally impresses viewers with "Holograms All the Way Down," a hilarious trip through nested holodeck simulations featuring characters from all Star Trek shows.

The two-minute short opens with a play on the Enterprise series finale, with Jonathan Frakes reprising his role as Will Riker. It also includes a star-studded voice cast from different Star Trek series, such as George Takei and Doug Jones.

Animated Star Trek shows continue to thrive, with Star Trek: Lower Decks currently airing its fourth season and having already been renewed for a fifth season. Prodigy, despite being cancelled, may find a new home with its nearly completed second season.

After a handful of outlandish shorts that have met mixed reception among viewers, Star Trek's new Very Short Treks finally hits the mark with a hilarious little trip through a series of holo-programs. Shorter than its predecessors "Holograms All the Way Down" sees a range of characters from across the entire Star Trek franchise in a seemingly never-ending nesting doll of holodeck simulations. Clocking in at just over two minutes, the short sees characters from every show make an appearance.

"Holograms All the Way Down" opens with a play on the Enterprise series finale, an unconventional series ender that saw The Next Generation's Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) going through a holodeck simulation of the "best moments" from the crew of the NX-01. Frakes once again reprises his role for the short, after making an awkward return in the previous episode, "Worst Contact." This episode also brings in the voice talents of Enterprise's Connor Trinneer as Trip, Deep Space Nine's Armin Shimmerman as Quark, Lower Decks' Noël Wells as Tendi, Prodigy's Angus Imrie as Zero, and Star Trek legend George Takei as Sulu. Discovery's Doug Jones and Strange New Worlds' Bruce Horak also reprise their roles again after appearing in "Holiday Party." Ethan Phillips returns as Neelix, the Talaxian chef aboard Voyager and Bonnie Gordon voices the computer in lieu of the late Majel Roddenberry.

Though they don't have speaking parts, beloved characters like Beckett Mariner, Deanna Troi, T'Pol, Rok Tok, Uhura, and more can also be seen in this episode. While Deanna and Uhura get drawn in the style of the classic animated series, the characters from Lower Decks and Prodigy appear in their own animated styles. This episode was written by Prodigy EP Aaron Waltke and directed by Aaron Hawkins.

What's Next for Animated Star Trek?

Image via Paramount

Though Prodigy was cancelled at Paramount earlier this year, the creatives behind the series are still shopping it for a new home with a nearly completed full second season — something that networks may find appealing in the wake of the WGA strike and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Beyond that, Star Trek: Lower Decks is currently airing its fourth season on Paramount+ and once again proving why it's one of the best shows in the franchise. It's also already been renewed for a fifth season, expected to air sometime next year, though it may be later than its usual summer release following the strikes. Star Trek: The Animated Series celebrates its 50th anniversary this year with these Very Short Treks from Casper Kelly.

"Holograms All the Way Down" is now available to watch at StarTrek.com. Stay tuned at Collider for the remaining two episodes of Star Trek: Very Short Treks, airing Wednesdays at 1 p.m. ET.