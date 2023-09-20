The Big Picture Paramount celebrates the 50th anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series with Very Short Treks, a series of animated shorts honoring the franchise.

In the latest short, "Worst Contact," beloved characters Riker and Crusher make first contact with an alien race that has some gross customs.

Star Trek: Very Short Treks is created by Casper Kelly, known for his surreal parodies, and new shorts are released every Wednesday on StarTrek.com.

To mark the 50th anniversary of Star Trek's first voyage into the second dimension with Star Trek: The Animated Series, Paramount is releasing Star Trek: Very Short Treks, a series of five Filmation-style animated shorts celebrating the length and breadth of the franchise. Don't worry, Trekkies — they're anything but canon.

In the latest short, "Worst Contact," we get a reunion of two of the most beloved characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation. USS Enterprise-D officers William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) beam down to make first contact with a race of bulbous-headed aliens, whose representatives are played by Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force's Master Shake) and Saturday Night Live's Sarah Sherman. Unfortunately, their customs prove to be quite alien to the Starfleet visitors...and extremely gross. Spoilers: this one doesn't end with Steppenwolf's "Magic Carpet Ride."

Image via Paramount

Under the "Prime Directive" of the Federation, Starfleet cannot make deliberate contact with a newly discovered species until that species is capable of faster-than-light space travel. This is thoroughly explored in the Next Generation episode "First Contact," in which Starfleet officers go undercover on a planet that is nearing warp capability, to see if their society is prepared for contact with the Federation. One of those officers is Riker, whose deception is accidentally revealed; he almost causes mass panic on the planet but escapes after making a different kind of "first contact" with a curious alien woman (Bebe Neuwirth). The 1996 film Star Trek: First Contact depicts humanity's first contact with an alien race — in this case, the Vulcans — thanks to a warp drive experiment carried out in 2063 by maverick inventor Zefram Cochrane (James Cromwell). The concept is played with on Star Trek: Lower Decks — the show follows the USS Cerritos, a ship that isn't prestigious enough to make first contact but is frequently assigned to carry out a more menial follow-up visit known as "second contact."

Star Trek: Very Short Treks is the brainchild of mad genius Casper Kelly, best known for Too Many Cooks, his surreal, nightmarish parody of sitcom intros, and the "Cheddar Goblin" commercial in Mandy. This isn't his first trip to Federation space — he previously filmed a commercial for Tribbles cereal as part of "The Trouble With Edward", a live-action Star Trek: Short Treks short, in 2020. Kelly is also writing an IDW Star Trek comic book series, Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier, which is available on StarTrek.com.

New Star Trek: Very Short Treks shorts air every Wednesday on StarTrek.com — beam over there to watch "Worst Contact" right now.