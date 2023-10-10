Now that all five Star Trek: Very Short Treks animated shorts have been released, Star Trek's official YouTube channel has released a new featurette with creator Casper Kelly. In it, he discusses the desperate measures he took to get Trek legend George Takei on board.

In the featurette, Too Many Cooks mastermind Kelly talks about his childhood memories of Star Trek: The Animated Series, and his disappointment with its cancelation. He intended to honor the series with the Very Short Treks, and worked hard to capture its distinct animation style, which he described having a certain stiffness and seriousness to it - which lends itself well to comedy. Very Short Treks featured cast members from a number of past Trek series, although one of them took some convincing before signing on: Star Trek: The Original Series' George Takei. Kelly says that Takei was "a little ambivalent" about lending his voice to the project, but Kelly wrote him a fan letter, which he jokingly describes as a valentine, to convince him to sign on.

What Are 'Very Short Treks'?

Created as a 50th-anniversary celebration for Star Trek: The Animated Series, Very Short Treks consists of five surreal, Adult Swim-style animated shorts that were described upon their announcement as "anything but canon". In addition to Takei's Hikaru Sulu, the shorts featured The Next Generation's Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), Deep Space Nine's Quark (Armin Shimerman), Voyager's Neelix (Ethan Phillips), Enterprise's Trip Tucker (Connor Trineer), Discovery's Saru (Doug Jones), Lower Decks' D'vana Tendi (Noël Wells), and Strange New Worlds' Spock (Ethan Peck), Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), T'Pring (Gia Sandhu), and Hemmer (Bruce Horak). The shorts also feature the voices of Pete Holmes, Dana Snyder, and Sarah Sherman.

Image via Paramount

All five Very Short Treks can be watched now on StarTrek.com. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the Very Short Treks featurette below.