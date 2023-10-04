The Big Picture Star Trek: Very Short Treks concludes with "Walk, Don't Run," featuring a clash between two generations of Star Trek animation and the intervention of iconic Starfleet legends.

D'Vana Tendi breaks the fourth wall to honor 50 years of Star Trek animation, but her remark offends Scotty and his team, leading to conflict over animation styles and humor.

M'Ress and Arex, characters from the animated series, make an appearance in "Walk, Don't Run."

This week, Star Trek: Very Short Treks reaches the final frontier, and its final episode, with "Walk, Don't Run." Two generations of Star Trek animation find themselves in a bitter clash — and only a pair of Starfleet legends can help them. The latest Very Short Trek opens with Star Trek: Lower Decks' D'vana Tendi (Noël Wells) breaking the fourth wall to commemorate fifty years of Star Trek animation with Star Trek: The Animated Series stars Montgomery Scott (Carlos Alazraqui), M'Ress (Cristina Milizia), and Arex.

After presenting a montage of Animated Series clips, the perpetually upbeat Tendi doesn't choose her words carefully and suggests that her predecessors walked so she and her fellow Lower Decks stars could run — to which Scotty and company take great offense. Conflict ensues over clashing animation styles, the introduction of the holodeck, and the raunchiness of Lower Decks' humor, and before long, pants are doffed in anger. Luckily, Hikaru Sulu (George Takei) and Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) arrive in short order to resolve everyone's differences with the power of song.

Who Are M'Ress and Arex?

Image via Paramount+

Star Trek: The Animated Series debuted on NBC in 1973; the series was animated by Filmation, the studio famed for Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids, The New Adventures of Flash Gordon, and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. The series reunited the Enterprise crew, all of whom were voiced by their live-action portrayers — save for Walter Koenig's Chekov, who was omitted for budgetary reasons. Freed from the shackles of the prosthetics and makeup that they would require on a live-action series, the series featured two new alien crewmembers of the USS Enterprise, both of whom feature in "Walk, Don't Run". M'Ress, voiced by Majel Barrett (who also reprised her role as Nurse Christine Chapel in the series), is a feline Caitian who speaks with a distinct purring cadence; an older, more cantankerous Caitian, T'Ana, is a regular cast member on Lower Decks and is voiced by Gillian Vigman. The three-armed and three-legged Arex is an orange-skinned Edosian, and was voiced by James Doohan, who played many of the series' new characters in addition to Scotty; members of his species have also appeared on Lower Decks.

Like the other episodes of Very Short Treks, "Walk, Don't Run" was created and executive produced by Too Many Cooks' Casper Kelly; Ashley Kohler also executive produced. Brandon Betts was the supervising producer, and Aaron Hawkins produced and directed.

New Star Trek: Very Short Treks shorts air every Wednesday on StarTrek.com — warp over there to watch "Walk, Don't Run" and the four other Very Short Treks right now.