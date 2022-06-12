Have you ever wondered what an animated version of Star Trek: Voyager would look like? Wonder no more, as Gazelle Automations has blessed Trekkies with a brilliant Filmation-style adaptation clocking in at nearly six minutes. The video follows their previous version of Star Trek: The Next Generation that dropped in April, though that animation left fans wanting more with a runtime of just over two minutes.

Recreating part of the plot from Season 2, Episode 15 "Threshold," the animators used hand-drawn techniques combined with dialogue from the show and original audio to almost perfectly replicate the style of Star Trek: The Animated Series which ran from September 1973 to October 1974. For older Star Trek fans it brings up a well of nostalgia, while also giving a taste of how timeless the animation can seem even in an era dominated by newer techniques.

Gazelle Automations, founded by Lindsay Lee and Justin T. Lee, had previously worked almost exclusively with stop-motion and puppetry, recently releasing Miikshi for TVOkids. Those two minutes of Star Trek: TNG animation from April made a much more significant impact than anything else they had released online, racking up more than 400,000 of their channel's 560,000 views. The Voyager animation is on a similar path, amassing more than 70,000 views and 1,000 comments during its first day online.

Image via Gazelle Automations

RELATED: 'Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Considering Return as Live-Action Janeway

The style (though not necessarily the technique) is inspired by Filmation, a production company that created a long list of animated series between 1963 and 1989 including Star Trek: The Animated Series, The New Adventures of Superman, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and She-Ra: Princess of Power. It was known for "limited animation" a process that sometimes reused images and sequences to cut down on production time. While that sometimes led to questionable quality, Star Trek: The Animated Series is still considered a classic by many fans, and holds a 94% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In a companion behind-the-scenes video on their channel, Gazelle animator Justin T. Lee explains how for years he has been intrigued by the Filmation style. "The style of economical film animation has always fascinated me. There is something very quirky about it," Lee explains. He goes on to describe his process, noting how big the franchise has been in his work and adding that "there are probably dozens of other examples of Star Trek seeping into my brain without me even realizing."

Star Trek: Voyager debuted in 1995 and ran for seven seasons and is available to stream on Paramount+. The first season of Gazelle Automation's Miikshi is currently streaming online.