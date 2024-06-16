The Big Picture Although Star Trek has strong LGBTQ+ representation in its fandom, on-screen representation has faced challenges due to network standards.

Kate Mulgrew pushed for LGBTQ+ inclusion on Voyager but was turned down by producers, despite her groundbreaking role as Captain Janeway.

Star Trek's journey to LGBTQ+ representation has been slow, with the first explicitly queer character not appearing until 2016's Star Trek Beyond.

Although Star Trek has long had significant LGBTQ+ representation in its fandom, representation on-screen has been harder to come by, thanks to network standards and practices and the timidity of the show's producers. Kate Mulgrew wanted to address that when she captained Star Trek: Voyager for seven seasons, but she was turned down by the show's producers.

Mulgrew broke new ground for women when she became the first-ever female-lead captain on a Star Trek series in 1995, but ultimately wasn't able to steer the franchise towards representing the LGBTQ+ community. Said Mulgrew at Fan Expo Boston this weekend, at a panel moderated by Collider's Maggie Lovitt, when asked about Voyager's representation:

"I wanted a gay character on that bridge with me! But they couldn't be pushed. 'Good enough to get a woman in the seat,' you know? As it turned out, Genevieve Bujold was offered the role, and she lasted 24 hours. She said 'This is impossible.' I went to Rick Berman and I said 'It's a good cast. It's a very good cast. But we need a gay character. I want this known, that this is my preference and my choice.' But there wasn't any room, they felt at that time. Things changed quickly."

However, despite that disappointment, Mulgrew remains optimistic about the future of representation on Star Trek:

"But I think, all things considered, Star Trek has come and gone all the way towards advancing representation. It’s nothing if not of the people, by the people, for the people. It’s for everyone. It will continue to be that."

When Did the First LGBTQ+ Characters Appear on 'Star Trek'?

The inclusion of LGBTQ+ themes in Star Trek has come in fits and starts. In "The Outcast," a 1992 episode of The Next Generation, the Enterprise visits a planet of androgynous aliens and meets one alien, Soren, who wants to live as a woman. However, as the crew is forbidden from interfering in their culture, they are forced to surrender her to the authorities, where she is reconditioned to fit into their society. Jonathan Frakes, whose character has a romance with Soren, pressed for the producers to cast a male actor in the role, although they ultimately went with actress Melinda Culea.

Openly gay writer David Gerrold, who penned the classic episode "The Trouble With Tribbles," wrote "Blood and Fire," a proposed Next Generation episode that would have addressed the AIDS crisis and depicted a homosexual couple on board the Enterprise; it was rejected for its then-controversial content. Star Trek didn't have its first explicitly queer character until 2016's Star Trek Beyond when Enterprise helmsman Hikaru Sulu (John Cho) was revealed to be gay as a nod to his original actor, gay activist George Takei.

Since the revival of Star Trek as a TV franchise in 2017, several gay characters have been introduced to the series, including Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), Jett Reno (Tig Notaro), and Adira Tal (Blu del Barrio) on Star Trek: Discovery; Raffi Musicker (Michelle Hurd) and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) on Star Trek: Picard; Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) on Star Trek: Lower Decks; and Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek: Voyager can be streamed on Paramount+, and Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway will return in the second season of Star Trek: Prodigy, which will premiere on Netflix on July 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

