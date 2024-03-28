The Big Picture Whoopi Goldberg's potential return to Star Trek as Guinan sparks excitement among fans and co-stars, but she denies any involvement.

Goldberg plays Guinan, a centuries-old alien known for her wisdom and signature hats.

Besides Star Trek, Goldberg is also rumored to reprise her role in Sister Act 3.

Is Whoopi Goldberg returning to Star Trek? Her The View co-host Joy Behar seems to think so, at least. As captured by Twitter user Kyle Arking, during an appearance by Zoë Saldaña and director Marco Perego on the talk show to discuss their upcoming film The Absence of Eden, the conversation turned to the latest announcement of a fourth Star Trek film starring Saldaña and her crewmates from the 2009 J.J. Abrams reboot film. Saldaña was asked if she had any updates herself, prompting Behar to advise Goldberg, "don't tip your hand yet" and not to "let them know you got the job." Saldaña (who had no updates on her own Star Trek projects, but would welcome a return) was enthusiastic about the prospect of Goldberg's return to the role of Guinan, but for her part, Goldberg denied everything.

Goldberg is a longtime Star Trek fan who became enamored of Star Trek: The Original Series as a child when she saw the late Nichelle Nichols playing Lt. Uhura — a groundbreaking role for a Black woman at the time. Following the series' revival with Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1989, Goldberg lobbied for a role on the show; the recurring role of Guinan, the USS Enterprise-D's bartender who debuted in the series' second-season premiere, was written for her. Goldberg would go on to appear in 29 episodes of the series, and the films Star Trek: Generations and Star Trek: Nemesis. She reprised the character in the second season of Star Trek: Picard.

Where Guinan would return is up in the air; while the character's long lifespan means she could pop up in any of the current Star Trek series, Patrick Stewart has discussed his interest in another Next Generation movie. Following the end of Picard Season 3, fans have also been clamoring for a Legacy spin-off series. Guinan could easily appear as a guest star in the potential series to give Picard's son, Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) some much-needed advice.

Who Is Guinan in 'Star Trek'?

A member of the mysterious alien El-Aurian species with a fondness for enigmatic wisdom and enormous hats, Guinan is centuries-old, and first encountered Jean-Luc Picard and his Enterprise crew in 19th-century San Francisco. In the 23rd century, her homeworld was destroyed by the Borg; she became a refugee and was rescued by the Enterprise-D's predecessor, the Enterprise-B, as seen in Star Trek: Generations.

Having befriended Picard, she became the bartender at Ten Forward, the Enterprise's lounge, and dispensed drinks and advice to the ship's crew and passengers. She was occasionally drawn into the Enterprise's adventures herself, confronting the omnipotent Q, warning Picard of the Borg, and once getting de-aged to childhood in a transporter accident. As of Star Trek: Picard, she has opened a bar in 25th-century Los Angeles.

Guinan may not be the only past role Goldberg is looking to reprise. Sister Act 3, in which she would return to the role of Deloris Wilson, is still in the works, according to Goldberg herself.

Whoopi Goldberg's potential return to Star Trek remains unconfirmed. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. The franchise returns on Paramount+ when Star Trek: Discovery premieres its fifth and final season on April 4. You can watch Picard and many other shows from the franchise on the streamer right now.

