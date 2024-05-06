The Big Picture William Shatner expressed interest in returning as Captain Kirk, desiring a substantial role, not just a cameo.

Shatner considers de-aging technology as a route to reprise his iconic role.

AI technology in the entertainment industry continues to stir debate about job-cutting implications.

At 93 years young, beloved science fiction icon William Shatner has expressed interest in returning to the Star Trek franchise. Shatner's galaxy-renowned role as Captain James 'Tiberius' Kirk of the U.S.S. Enterprise has inspired countless stories in the Star Trek universe, but it's been quite a while since Shatner himself has been a part of any of those stories. However, in a recent interview with The Canadian Press, it seems William Shatner is willing to consider a grand return, even if it means going the de-aging route to bring Kirk back on screen.

While promoting his new documentary, You Can Call Me Bill, Shatner said in his Canadian Press interview that he found the idea of returning as Captain Kirk to be "intriguing". Shatner did also go on to say that, if he does return to his most iconic role, he doesn't want it to be a mere cameo. It's certainly the most positive Shatner has been about returning to the franchise in a long time, as the former lead has been openly critical of the franchise's modern direction in the past. He wants to be an active participant in a potential new story that feels warranted, which is further reiterated in the following statement:

“It’s almost impossible but it was a great role and so well-written and if there were a reason to be there not just to make a cameo appearance, but if there were a genuine reason for the character appearing, I might consider it.”

How Can William Shatner Return as Captain Kirk After 'Star Trek: Generations'?

Close

Some may be wondering how the 94-year-old actor could return as Captain Kirk in a future Star Trek project, given how Shatner's character was seemingly killed off in Star Trek: Generations. As to that question, it seems Shatner has thought that through as well. Following the actor's spokesperson deal with AI specialist company Otoy, Shatner recommended that de-aging could be the answer, as the technology has the potential to make anyone "look 10, 20, 30, 50 years younger." It's an in-character response from the actor, given that Shatner has a history of being more open with the prospects of AI than others in the industry.

De-aging, deep faking, and AI continue to be contentious aspects of the entertainment industry. Not only is the technology still in its early days with even the most experienced filmmakers studying to harness it (looking at you, The Irishman), but the potential for job-cutting is one of the reasons the recent industry-wide strikes took place.

Shatner allowing the use of AI technology to bring back a beloved iconic character wouldn't be the first instance of that in the sci-fi world either, as Star Trek's long-time rival franchise Star Wars recently got the exclusive rights to recreate James Earl Jones' voice as Darth Vader for future projects. Shatner's last appearance as Captain Kirk was in the 2006 video game, Star Trek: Tactical Assault. His last on-screen appearance was Star Trek: Generations, and there's no doubt a large group of Trekkies who would love to see Shatner return to the role.

Whether we see Shatner return to Star Trek or not, you can get a new glimpse of the actor through the acclaimed documentary You Can Call Me Bill, which is now available to rent or buy on Prime Video. Watch the trailer below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

You Can Call Me Bill Release Date March 22, 2024 Director Alexandre O. Philippe Cast William Shatner Runtime 96 Minutes Writers Alexandre O. Philippe

Watch on Prime Video