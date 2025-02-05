Modern-day movie-making technology can bring people back from the dead, literally. It can make people look 10, 15, or even 30 years younger than they are with the right tools. Those kinds of tools are how William Shatner suggests he could make a return to the Star Trek franchise. Longtime fans of the long-running science fiction franchise know that Shatner's Captain James T. Kirk was killed off, the end, no coming back in the film Star Trek: Generations. He starred in the film alongside Sir Patrick Stewart's Captain Jean-Luc Picard. During a red carpet interview at the 2025 Saturn Awards, Shatner told Collider's Aidan Kelley the way he sees a return to the franchise, without much effort on his part. He said:

"Well, the science of special effects is progressing to such a degree and I want to be part of it. So, although I don't want to do it again, being part of this advanced technology is wondrous."

So, Could Captain Kirk Come Back in Star Trek?