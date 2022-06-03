This summer, Star Trek is commemorating the 40th anniversary of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and Collider is excited to exclusively reveal everything you need to know about the "Summer of Sweet Revenge." While Khan's wrath might not immediately conjure up images of sweet treats and summer fun, Gene Roddenberry's iconic franchise is going where no one has gone before to honor this momentous occasion with custom sweets, screenings of The Wrath of Khan in select cities, and more Khan-inspired collectibles than you've ever seen before. The Wrath of Khan will celebrate its big 4-0 on June 4th, but that's only the beginning of the months-long celebration that is sure to delight longtime Star Trek fans and newcomers alike.

The Wrath of Khan has become one of Star Trek's most iconic films, in part because of Ricardo Montalbán's portrayal of Khan Noonien Singh, which has been often imitated but never duplicated. The film has been referenced in series like Seinfeld, South Park, Big Bang Theory, and even Saturday Night Live, so it seems only right that the Star Trek Franchise Group has teamed up with major brands like Funko and Fathom Films to roll out an impressive slate of activities and celebrations running from today until September 8th.

Earlier this week, the Star Trek shop launched a campaign to get Trekkies to vote on whether Funko should exhibit the "Battle Ready Khan" or "Post-Battle Khan," with the winning limited edition Khan Funko going up for pre-order on June 6th. These Funkos aren't the only limited edition treat being announced on June 4th, as lucky fans located in New York City or Los Angeles will be able to head into the city to buy limited editing Wrath of P'Khan ice cream sandwiches from the women-owned ice cream brand Coolhaus. Yes, you read that right! In New York City you'll be able to find the film-inspired wrapped truck in SoHo at Prince and Green Street on June 4th and in Los Angeles on July 17th, you'll find it park in Santa Monica at 2nd Street and Santa Monica Boulevard. If you're not in New York City or Los Angeles, but headed to San Diego Comic Con in July, you'll be able to beat the summer heat with this celebratory treat while basking in one of the biggest conventions in the galaxy.

Paramount Home Entertainment has partnered with Fathom Events to host over 2,500 fan screenings around the country during a 3-day TCM Big Screen Classics event on September 4th, 5th, and 8th. Fans will be able to go to the Fathom Events website to find a screening closest to them and if they aren't located near one of the screenings, they will still be able to celebrate from the comfort of their homes with specially curated "revenge" themed viewing selection on Paramount+. Starting on June 4th, the streaming service will have an easy-to-navigate carousel of Khan-centric episodes and movies, along with watch guides that will be published on official social channels. Considering his main appearances were in the film, The Original Series episode entitled "Space Speed," and the "Ephraim and Dot" Short Treks episode—it will be interesting to see which episodes will end up on the list, especially with the recent episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds which centered around Khan's distant relation La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) and the Khan Project mention in the finale of Star Trek: Picard.

Prepare your best impression of William Shatner shouting "KHAAAN!" and get ready for the Summer of Sweet Revenge. If you're a little overwhelmed by all of these Khan-tastic pop-ups and activities, you can head over to the Wrath of P'Khan website and learn everything you need to know about the anniversary celebrations. Check out the groovy event poster below:

