If you were to ask Star Trek fans what the best Star Trek movie was, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan would probably be the top pick. It remains an immensely moving story 40 years after its release, with one of the most compelling villains in Trek history and an ending that dovetails beautifully into the next film, Star Trek III: The Search For Spock. However, one person was displeased with the direction The Wrath of Khan took, and that person was Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry. Roddenberry actively tried to sabotage The Wrath of Khan prior to its release, including leaking major plot points. But why did Roddenberry go to such lengths? And more importantly, how did Paramount and writer/director Nicholas Meyer get ahead of them?

'Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan' Was the First Star Trek Product Without Gene Roddenberry's Input

The development of The Wrath of Khan began after the lackluster response to Star Trek: The Motion Picture, which was based on a story that Roddenberry had crafted for a sequel series to Star Trek: The Original Series (said series would eventually take the form of Star Trek: The Next Generation). Paramount opted to go in a less expensive direction for The Wrath of Khan, and forced Roddenberry out of a creative position. Harve Bennett, who was previously a Paramount TV producer before boarding The Wrath of Khan, and Meyer ended up hammering the film into its final shape. Roddenberry, however, wasn't a fan of the more action-packed direction that The Wrath of Khan was going in and decided to do something drastic.

Roddenberry leaked the massive detail that Spock dies to the public, which worried Paramount since Leonard Nimoy's science officer was such a beloved character. During an interview, Star Trek historian Mark A. Altman revealed just how big of a deal this was:

The only other time [Paramount] really got worried was when Gene sorta leaked the fact that Spock was going to die. They were afraid then, ‘Well if we lose the Star Trek audience, then we have a problem.’ You know, a lot of people were saying, ‘If Spock dies, you die. If Spock isn’t there, I’m not coming.’ People forget, this was a very big deal, it was very vitriolic.

Altman also debunked a long-running fan theory that Roddenberry's executive assistant at the time, Susan Sackett, had leaked Spock's death, noting that every Wrath of Khan script had a special code belonging to the person who read it, and the script that was leaked had Roddenberry's code. This was hardly the first time Roddenberry would take umbrage with the direction of a Star Trek film, but for him to actively try and sabotage a project is a troubling trend that continues to this day, thanks in no small part to the rise of social media. What saved Paramount's collective bacon was a stroke of genius on Nicholas Meyer's part.

Nicholas Meyer Managed To Keep Spock’s Death a Secret With a Last-Minute Script Change

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, in addition to killing off Spock and cementing Khan as an A-list Trek villain, is also famous for introducing the Kobayashi Maru in its opening sequence. The Kobayashi Maru is a simulation that Starfleet officers take as a test of character, especially given that the entire sequence is designed to be a no-win scenario. But it was a win-win for Meyer, as he realized that he could hide Spock's actual death with the Kobayashi Maru. Altman noted how Meyer came up with the idea, and how it kept Spock's true death a secret:

The thing that’s so brilliant, that Nick Meyer did, he said ‘Let’s kill Spock in the simulator scene, and everyone’s going to think ‘Oh, it’s all a publicity gimmick. Of course he doesn’t really die. Spock is going to be fine.’ And they got us, they fooled us. Of course, it really tees up the ending of the movie, where Spock does in fact die for 20 minutes until Star Trek III.

By having the Kobayashi Maru fakeout, The Wrath of Khan keeps Spock's true death a secret and also sets up the main theme of the movie: self-sacrifice. The Kobayashi Maru's true purpose is to have a captain accept that there are some situations they can't win, mirroring how Captan Kirk (William Shatner) cannot save Spock from death when Spock is exposed to radiation while fixing the Enterprise's warp drive. It also serves as one of the most emotional moments in the franchise, with Shatner and Nimory giving top-tier performances as Spock tells Kirk "I have been, and always shall be, your friend."

Gene Roddenberry's Original Idea for 'Star Trek II' Would Show Up in Another Beloved Star Trek Movie

The Wrath of Khan remains one of the most influential entries in Star Trek canon, even to this day. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds features one of Khan's descendants, La'an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong) in a major role, and opened the door for more complex themes to be explored in future films and TV shows. But what exactly were Roddenberry's original plans for a second Star Trek movie? In The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years, Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross delved into the original pitch Roddenberry had prepared prior to Paramount sidelining him. Kirk and the rest of the Enterprise crew would travel back in time to stop the Klingon Empire from changing history so that the United Federation of Planets never existed.

This idea was explored, but in a different fashion, in Star Trek: First Contact. Screenwriters Ronald D. Moore and Brannon Braga had pitched the idea of bringing back the Borg, while producer Rick Berman wanted a time travel element; the final screenplay combines both elements, as Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his Enterprise crew travel back in time to stop the Borg from affecting the birth of the Federation. First Contact is also considered one of the best Trek movies, especially with how it flips Wrath of Khan's premise; the protagonist is seeking revenge instead of the antagonist, and Moby Dick is referenced in both films! Despite Roddenberry's efforts to sabotage it, The Wrath of Khan remains a great Star Trek entry, and an overall great movie.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is a science fiction film that continues the adventures of the USS Enterprise crew, led by Captain James T. Kirk, as they confront the vengeful Khan Noonien Singh, a genetically engineered superhuman from the 20th century, who seeks revenge against Kirk for stranding him on a deserted planet. Release Date June 4, 1982 Director Nicholas Meyer Cast William Shatner , Leonard Nimoy , Deforest Kelley , James Doohan , Walter Koenig Runtime 112 Minutes Writers Jack B. Sowards

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is available to watch on Paramount+ in the U.S.

