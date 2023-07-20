While most major studios have pulled out of San Diego Comic-Con this year, Paramount has still beamed down to sunny California with a strong showing of some of its most big-ticket items including the beloved Star Trek Universe panel and a panel for the new animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from director Jeff Rowe and Kyle Spears. Outside of the convention halls though, fans can also travel into San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter and check out Paramount's The Lodge experience. Paramount has constructed an immersive walk-through experience that allows you to dive into the world of some of your favorite shows and movies including Star Trek, Spongebob Squarepants, Yellowjackets, Transformers, Yellowstone, and more.

I attended the press preview event on July 19 to get a taste of what you can do inside The Lodge, and there are so many things to do inside that you may want to visit twice in order to catch them all — that is if you can get in. Tickets for the event were sold out long before this week, but Paramount does have a standby line available for those willing to wait. Outside, The Lodge is decorated like a cabin at the top of the snowy mountain in Paramount's logo — a stark contrast to the hot streets of San Diego, there are evergreen trees covered in fresh snow and between properties, the interior is decorated like a branded ski resort.

Close

RELATED: 'Interview With the Vampire' SDCC Activation Invites You Into the Bloody French Quarter

'Spongebob Squarepants': Be Employee of the Month at the Krusty Krab

One of the first photo experiences available to fans, when you walk into the lodge, is a photo op at Spongebob Squarepants' Krusty Krab. You can hop behind the register and get an instant Polaroid picture of yourself as the newest employee alongside Spongebob and Squidward. You can also get photos with cutouts of Spongebob and Mr. Krabs as well as some of the most iconic patrons of the underwater restaurant.

Close

Do You Have What It Takes to Join the 'Special Ops: Lioness' Squad?

Next, you can see if you have what it takes to join the elite team of military operatives at the Special Ops: Lioness experience. There you're tasked with completing a variety of puzzles and brain teasers to see if you have the instincts to join the team alongside Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman in the new Taylor Sheridan series premiering on July 23.

Close

'Yellowjackets' Take a Trip to Lottie's Wellness Retreat

Buzz, buzz, buzz! Yellowjackets fans can take a trip to Lottie's wellness retreat and enjoy photo ops at the meditation space and the sharing shack. The sharing shack photo op features the show's iconic antler queen, however, this part of the experience works best if you attend after the sun has begun to set as the sun makes it difficult to actually capture the haunting figure lurking behind the wall of mirrored plexiglass. Fans can also enjoy a sweet treat here with a small jar of Sunshine Honey made by Lottie's bees, and a deck of Yellowjackets-themed playing cards.

Close

'Transformers' Rolls Out Refreshments

If you're looking for a non-alcoholic beverage, you can grab a "Primal Brew" or an "Autobot Tea" at the Transformers booth. You can also take a photo with some stunning Autobot/Maximal graffiti as you're transported to Brooklyn for the new Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie. The Primal Brew features cold brew coffee with your choice of milk and creamers, and the Autobot Tea is an iced tea with lemon.

Close

Beam Up With 'Star Trek' Caricature Art

Trekkies can have caricatures of themselves drawn by professional artists who'll turn you into any type of alien or Starfleet officer from the massive Star Trek franchise. If this is something you want to do at The Lodge, you'll want to get in line immediately as it fills up quickly and Paramount will cap the line to ensure that the artists are only doing as many pieces as they're capable of. Some press attendees spent the entire duration of the preview waiting in line for this particular experience, so choose wisely!

Close

Rise From the Dead at the 'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines' Photo Op

Following the first images from the streamer's return to the haunting world of Stephen King's Pet Sematary, horror fans can get a photo of themselves rising from the grave with various animal masks that may be featured in the upcoming prequel film starring David Duchovny (The X Files) and The Haunting of Hill House's Henry Thomas.

Image via Sam Coley

Get Ink'd With 'Ink Masters'

Paramount brought one of their most popular reality series to The Lodge as well with a station offering airbrush tattoos in honor of Ink Masters. Here you can flip through a booklet and select a tattoo from one of the various Paramount properties featured at The Lodge including Transformers' Autobots, the Star Trek delta, the symbol from the wilderness in Yellowjackets, show logos, and more.

Close

Welcome to 'Good Burger' Home of the Good Burger

While there isn't a lot as far as theming for the new Good Burger sequel, there is a lunch counter where fans can eat hamburgers or cheeseburgers given out by waitresses in the classic uniform from the beloved 90's comedy starring Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson.

Close

Relax at The Dutton's 'Yellowstone' Homestead in '1923'

Head inside the Silver Dollar Soda Shop speakeasy from Taylor Sheridan's Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led Yellowstone prequel series 1923. Here you and a friend can sit in a pair of rocking chairs for a sepia-toned photo op that takes you back to the wild west version of the roaring twenties. You can also grab a themed drink called "The 1923" which features bourbon and lemon with orange-vanilla simple syrup.

Close

All in all, Paramount's The Lodge experience has a lot to offer a range of fans of their various properties. With so much in such a small space, however, you'll want to be selective about what you hop in line for and start with your highest priority — especially if you're hoping to stop by the Star Trek booth!

San Diego Comic-Con is on now through July 23. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates from the event!