Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Star Wars 9’ Concept Art Reveals Rey’s Double-Sided Lightsaber and A Lot More

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has already come and gone, notching a cool billion dollars and a terrible Rotten Tomatoes score, enraging certain sections of a fandom while delighting others along the way. In other words, it was a Star Wars movie. And yet! Feelings of what-could-have-been still linger since the (very real!) unused draft of ousted director Colin Trevorrow‘s Star Wars: Duel of the Fates hit the internet. Now, we’ve got visuals to go with the script, as a few pieces of concept art just popped up on image-hosting site Imgur. Sources with knowledge of Trevorrow’s planned film have confirmed the veracity of this concept artwork to Collider.

A lot of the art confirms the beats in Trevorrow’s script, like Rey (Daisy Ridley)—wearing an outfit with serious Return of the Jedi vibes—wielding a double-sided lightsaber constructed from her staff, as well as training with the Force ghost of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on the planet Koralev. There is also a glimpse at the planned lightsaber duel between Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Darth Vader that would’ve turned out to be a vision, plus artwork that apparently shows a fight between Kylo and Luke in which the elder Jedi stops a lightsaber blade with his hand.

The concept art also includes some of the wilder ideas in Trevorrow’s draft, like a public execution of a resistance traitor using a “light blade guillotine” and the moment General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) commits lightsaber-assisted suicide. Again, almost everything in these pieces of concept art looks intriguing as hell, but there’s really no way of ever knowing how the finished product would have ended up. But still…the idea of a lightsaber guillotine execution is the most metal thing I’ve ever heard in my life and I can’t say I’m not a little disappointed it never happened in a Disney movie.

Check out all the artwork in the post below. For more on the future of the franchise, here is the latest on Taika Waititi being eyed for a Star Wars directing job.