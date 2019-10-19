‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Final Trailer Air Date Announced (& It’s Coming Soon)

0

It looks like we’re getting another Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker trailer after all. The final film in what’s become known as the “Skywalker saga”, which began in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, is coming to an end this December. This final saga chapter sees J.J. Abrams back in the director’s chair with Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac among the returning cast members.

According to an early Saturday morning tweet from Walt Disney Studios, a final trailer for Rise of Skywalker is, in fact, happening. The trailer will air during Monday Night Football on ESPN on October 21. The tweet was accompanied by a very brief teaser clip from the final Rise of Skywalker trailer in which Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Rey (Ridley) are seen smiling at one another as they prepare to pilot the Millennium Falcon while Poe (Isaac) and Finn (Boyega) take a seat behind them in the cockpit.

The final trailer. Tune in to Monday Night Football on @ESPN to watch it live. #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/sGW1RZ0FWX — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) October 19, 2019

As if news of a final trailer wasn’t exciting enough, we’ve also learned from a Walt Disney Studios press release that you’ll be able to buy your Rise of Skywalker tickets on Monday, October 21, too. You’ll be able to get those tickets through Fandango after the trailer airs on ESPN; make sure to have a tab open and ready on your computer or phone to purchase them ASAP. Rise of Skywalker is going to be the movie event of the year (and yes, I totally know Avengers: Endgame came out in April but c’mon) and these tickets are gonna go like the hottest of hotcakes.

Check out our latest on the final Skywalker saga installment, including a fresh look at new character Zorri Bliss and an intriguing Reylo update. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20.