‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Reveals First Look at Adorable New Character Babu Frik

First there was BB-8. Then there were porgs. And now the new character that will likely have Star Wars fans falling over themselves due to its cuteness is Babu Frik. The character was first glimpsed last week on Triple Force Friday in toy form, but now Lucasfilm has released an official image of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker character and provided some details to EW. Per EW, “The character is described as a ‘tiny droidsmith’ who ‘works among the Spice Runners of Kijimi and can reprogram or modify virtually any droid, regardless of the security measures protecting its systems.’”

The “droidsmith” aspect may be a tip-off to why Threepio had red eyes in the latest trailer. If someone was working on him and modified him, that would probably lead back to Babu Frik. So is Babu Frik a bad guy? A good guy who will help poor Threepio? We have no clue, and we likely won’t have an answer until the film is released since Disney, Lucasfilm, and director J.J. Abrams will keep the plot on this movie locked down like it was Fort Knox.

So when will see another glimpse of the movie? If I were willing to bet, I’d say it’s coming later this month and will be attached for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Then there will be a bunch of TV spots throughout November and December that repurpose footage from the trailers, but the final trailer will be the last clear look at the film until it arrives at the end of the year. I don’t know if Abrams will stick the landing, but I do expect Disney to sell a lot of Babu Frik toys.

Check out the full image of Babu Frik below. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20th and stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher.

