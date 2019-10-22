‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Images: The Resistance Rides Against the First Order

0

Even if you’ve watched that epic final trailer for Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker a few times now, you may have missed some things. That’s where we come in. We’ve taken a closer look at every frame in the new trailer to see what can be seen and find what can be found. Feel free to peruse this selection of new stills officially released by Disney, followed by spectacular shots taken from the trailer itself to see what you can deduce about the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga.

Original Trilogy actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams return, with the late, great Carrie Fisher appearing posthumously using footage that ended up on the cutting room floor from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Also returning are Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd, with Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Matt Smith, and Dominic Monaghan as new additions; John Williams returns to compose the score. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th.

Here are the new images from the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as officially released by Disney:

Continue reading below if you want to see the images in the order they were revealed in the actual trailer: