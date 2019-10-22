‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: Final Trailer, Explained

0

So you’ve seen that epic final trailer for Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker a few times now, right? Well, you may have missed some things, so we’ve taken a closer look at every frame in the new trailer to sort it all out. We’ve got Ghost, we’ve got the little droidsmith Babu Frik, and we finally understand that those “space horses” are orbaks from Pasaana, obviously.

Original Trilogy actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams return, with the late, great Carrie Fisher appearing posthumously using footage that ended up on the cutting room floor from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Also returning are Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd, with Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Matt Smith, and Dominic Monaghan as new additions; John Williams returns to compose the score. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th.

Here’s the trailer again, just for fun:

We start off with a montage of Rey shots: She’s running through the jungle, lightsaber in hand, having just dropped a blast-shield helmet similar to the one Luke Skywalker donned for his own eyes-wide-shut training. This seems to be a training regiment for Rey, too, as what looks like a combat remote follows after her. What planet that is remains to be seen, but the environment is similar to where Poe, Finn, and Chewie are waiting by Poe’s X-wing. Time for a meet-up!

Part of this montage also includes Rey leaping from piece to fallen piece of Imperial scrap, much like she used to do while salvaging on Jakku.

But this desert planet, where we see Finn ever so briefly, is Pasaana, a location featuring the native people known as the Aki-Aki.

While we’re not sure where the new Resistance base is set up after they abandoned D’Qar–much to the confusion of the Colossus–but it’s clear that Lando is once again the center of attention here. Poe and C-3PO are nearby, as well. Perhaps this is part of a deal to recruit new pilots and ships to the Resistance since the fleet was decimated in The Last Jedi but seems rather well stocked in this trailer.

Say hi to Rose Tico, a former mechanic who has risen through the ranks to a military commander position, leading the Resistance’s Engineering Corps. Here, she’s seen leaving Lieutenant Connix and newcomer Dominic Monaghan’s character behind as the heroes assemble.

Let’s hear it for the boys!

Here, Rey stands atop the wreckage of the Death Star II, near what looks like one of that battle station’s turrets. She prepares to do battle against Kylo Ren amidst the crashing waves.

While I’d love for this shot to be a sort of frozen version of Cloud City–and maybe that’s what Abrams is going for, thematically and visually–it looks like a frozen Imperial base, now home to the First Order. It’s hard to say, especially knowing how chopped up trailers are, but this also may be home to the returned Emperor Palpatine, in whatever form he may yet take. It’s also likely hiding a frozen Imperial fleet, including a mass of star destroyers we see crashing through the ice and entering into battle later on.

This gnarly looking throne, perhaps second only to the Iron Throne in uncomfortability, likely belongs to the Emperor but undoubtedly takes inspiration from Chris McQuarrie‘s original concept art for it from Return of the Jedi.

Oh hey, remember that fleet we mentioned? There it is! There are a ton of ships in this image–dangerously close to each other, but I’m no starship captain–and foremost among them for the moment is the Ghost, the hero ship from Star Wars Rebels; you can see it there on right, at least until the Millennium Falcon swoops down to steal the glory once more.

And there’s a shot of our heroes inside the famous ship, though Lando will be along for the ride later on.

One of my favorite shots from this trailer features newcomer and droid-fixer extraordinaire, Babu Frik, giving C-3PO a tune-up while Rey looks on, concerned. He’s a “tiny droidsmith” who “works among the Spice Runners of Kijimi and can reprogram or modify virtually any droid, regardless of the security measures protecting its systems.”

Whatever the little bud is doing to 3PO, it might be the last time we get to spend time with the friendly protocol droid as we know him. His final words to his friends are tinged with foreboding…

BB-8 and new droid D-0 look on as well.

Here’s a decent look at Keri Russell’s new character, Zorri/Zorii Bliss. Sine Babu Frik is here, we can assume we’re on the snow-dusted world of Kijimi that plays host to the Thieves Quarters. Here’s how Isaac described the character of Bliss:

“She has a little bit of a checkered past and maybe some questionable morals, but she’s really an old friend of Poe’s. I think the entrance of Zorii is there to describe more of who he was, y’know, in a very intimate way and a familiar way, and the friends are sort of like, ‘What do you mean, you know him?’”

Back on whatever planet the Resistance has staged their … resistance, Rey and Leia share what may just be a final embrace.

Back to Pasaana, we see BB-8 prep to take out some more bad guys with extreme prejudice.

And now, space horses! Okay, they’re actually known as orbaks. They’re native to Pasaana and apparently keen to ride into battle on a Star Destroyer, ridden by Finn and, presumably, newcomer Jannah, played by Naomi Ackie.

Back to the Reylo Saga: Rey and Kylo Ren square off (again?) in the destroyed Emperor’s throne room from Return of the Jedi. These two spend a lot of time playing in the exploded remnants of the past, but the next scene may be more of a Force vision than anything else.

Kylo has had some real mask envy over the last two films. He kept his grandfather Darth Vader’s damaged helmet on a shrine of sorts and then destroyed his own helmet…even though he has it back in this shot; now it seems as if he and Rey are teaming up–in reality or in their Force-y minds–to get rid of any remnants of their past. They’re possibly destroying Vader’s shrine here, and though you can’t see it in this shot, Rey wields a metal dagger in addition to her lightsaber.

Will Rey and Kylo Ren team up to defeat the Emperor much like they (rather easily) dispatched Supreme Leader Snoke, a position which Kylo quickly appointed himself to? We’ll have to wait until December 20th to find out. But until then, remember that the Force is with you, always.