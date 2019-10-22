New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer Previews an Epic Conclusion

0

Disney and Lucasfilm have released a new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the third and final chapter of the trilogy started in 2015 with J.J. Abrams‘ The Force Awakens and continued with Rian Johnson‘s The Last Jedi in 2017. Abrams returns to direct from a script he co-wrote with Oscar-winner Chris Terrio (Justice League).

The breakout stars of the new trilogy will all reprise their roles, as Daisy Ridley‘s Rey, John Boyega‘s Finn, Kelly Marie Tran‘s Rose, and Oscar Isaac‘s Poe Dameron team up to take down—or possibly redeem?—Adam Driver‘s Kylo Ren. As far as the OG Star Wars crew goes, the late, great Carrie Fisher is confirmed to appear through unused Last Jedi footage, Mark Hammill will play a Force Ghost version of Luke Skywalker, Billy Dee Williams will portray Lando Calrissian in live-action for the first time since 1983, and, as shockingly revealed in the first trailer, Ian McDiarmid is back onboard as Emperor Palpatine.

“Taking one last look, sir…at my friends.” Wow, okay, I expected a lot from the final trailer in the entire Skywalker saga but I did not expect C-3PO to tear my emotions asunder. You never quite expect how hard a Star Wars trailer is going to hit you until that theme stars up, “Lucasfilm” dissolves in, and you’re blasted with a squadron at your back to a galaxy far, far away. It’s been a long, bumpy, but ultimately fantastic ride through this latest trilogy, but man, this thing feels massive on every level. Emotionally, yeah, of course, but also just…huge. Emperor Palpatine is out here with a dark magic-ass throne on a dead planet. There are lightsaber fights on sinking ships but also brief shots of Rey and Kylo Ren undeniably working together to smash…something! (Each other? Reylo fans’ dreams are certainly still alive here.) Star Destroyers rising from the ocean. Finn riding space horses. Finn. Riding. Space Horses. All leading up to the double-whammy of Luke and Leia Skywalker trading off the line, “The Force will be with you…always.” Oof. Oof. Inject this massive, moving Star War directly into my veins.

Check out the trailer below. The Rise of Skywalker—which also stars Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Lupita Nyong’o, and Richard E. Grant—hits theaters on December 20.

For more on The Rise of Skywalker and all things happening in a galaxy far, far away, check out what Abrams had to say about answering questions in Star Wars 9 and Ridley talking about the resolution of Reylo in the new film.