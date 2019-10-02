‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: Who Is Rey? Writer Chris Terrio Teases Answers

0

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker screenwriter Chris Terrio (Argo, Justice League) has questions about the Skywalker Saga’s conclusion, just like the rest of us. The difference here is that Terrio used those questions to drive the engine of his script, written alongside director J.J. Abrams. Two major questions became the focal point of the ninth core installment in the beloved franchise; Terrio talks about them both below. Hopefully fans can expect some answers to the story so far and some teases as to the next step in the Star Wars journey. We’ll find out one way or the other this December.

Here’s the important bit of what Terrio had to say in his chat with Empire regarding the questions driving the story of The Rise of Skywalker:

“One of them is a simple one: ‘Who is Rey?’, which is a question that people not only wonder about quite literally, but wonder about in the spiritual sense. How can Rey become the spiritual heir to the Jedi? We kept coming back to ‘Who is Rey?’, and how can we give the most satisfying answer to that not only factually – because obviously people are interested in whether there’s more to be learned of Rey’s story – but more importantly who is she as a character? How will she find the courage and will and inner strength and power to carry on what she’s inherited? The second one is, ‘How strong is the Force? … What is the Force and how strong is the Force?’ Those two things were really important.”

For more on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and all things Star Wars, be sure to get caught up with these related write-ups:

Abrams directs Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), and Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), and Billie Lourd (Lieutenant Connix), with Ian McDiarmid, Mark Hamill, and Billy Dee Williams reprising their roles as Palpatine, Luke Skywalker, and Lando Calrissian, respectively. Newcomers include Naomi Ackie (Jannah), Keri Russell (Zorri), and Richard E. Grant (Allegiant General Pryde).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.