‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Will Address “Reylo”, Says Daisy Ridley

This December, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will close the book on the 42-year story of Star Wars films comprising the Skywalker Saga. But enough about that. Some fans out there only care about the Rise of Rey (Daisy Ridley) and the will they / won’t they relationship with Bad Boy of the Force, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Though the final trilogy in the Skywalker Saga may have launched a thousand (million) fan-fics, the final film is set to put those questions to rest. Maybe.

Here’s what Ridley had to say about “Reylo” in a chat with EW:

“It does not bother me, people writing theories. It’s really fun hearing them. Plus, because I know what’s sort of going to happen, I think it’ll be really interesting to see people’s reaction to [the final film]. Obviously, there’s this whole Reylo thing and some people are very passionate about it, some aren’t… J.J. does deal [with it]. It’s a very complex issue. People talk about toxic relationships and whatever it is. It’s no joke and I think it’s dealt with really well because it’s not skimmed over.”

On the one hand, it’s a good thing that they’re addressing the relationship, its faults, and its potential for redemption; on the other hand, someone’s always going to be upset about the way it’s resolved. Toxicity is in the eye of the beholder, as the old saying goes.

We’ve previously heard about the focus on Rey’s story from screenwriter Chris Terrio, while new images from the movie strongly suggest that “Reylo” is going to be at the heart of how everything pans out.

In other Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker news, we recently got a good look at Keri Russell‘s new and very fancifully named character, and a better look at the pint-sized new addition to the canon known as Babu Frik. All will be revealed when the final film (for now) hits theaters on December 20th.