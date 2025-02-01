When watching the first few minutes of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, not only do you get one of the great openers in all of film, but it's amazing to see how many elements are some of the most recognizable in popular culture. Within a few moments, we see the introduction of the droids C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2, Imperial Stormtroopers, the villainous Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), and the heroic Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). We have not even met the film's protagonist yet, and already, the iconic imagery in the film is piling up, a testament to just how culturally impactful the film and franchise has been for nearly 50 years. Funko Pop is now adding some new figures to their Star Wars collection that specifically celebrate A New Hope.

The first of these figures is a Pop Deluxe figure that features two elements: the droid R2-D2 and the Princess Leia hologram that he displays for Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), delivering the princess's vital message that will launch Luke's journey to becoming a hero of the Rebel Alliance and Jedi Knight. The deluxe figure includes many details, like a platform representing the stone floor of Obi-Wan's home, the stone table the hologram is displayed on, and the small containers visible on the table in the film, as well as a translucent blue detail on R2 to show that he is projecting the hologram.

Luke Skywalker, Farm Boy to Rebel Alliance Hero

The reason Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy is such a beloved character is his journey from a relatable farm boy on a backwater planet to becoming a hero of the Rebel Alliance after helping to rescue Princess Leia and defeat the Empire's Death Star battle station. Often cited as many fan's favorite moment in all of Star Wars is when Luke Skywalker looks out at the binary sunset of his home planet, Tatooine, longing for adventure and wondering if he will ever see anything of the galaxy beyond his small world on his family's moisture farm. This moment is represented in one of Funko's new figures, with Luke Skywalker in his simple farm clothes, hand on his knee as he gazes out at the setting suns.

Luke's journey through the film can be completed with the final two new figures, the first of which sees Luke beginning his Jedi training aboard the Millennium Falcon. The figure features Luke wielding his newly acquired lightsaber against a training remote while wearing a helmet with the blast shield lowered, forcing him to rely on his instincts and the Force. The figure includes the training droid, made to appear floating, sending out a blaster bolt that sparks against Luke's blade. The final figure represents Luke in the film's climactic third act in his X-Wing flightsuit and helmet, ready to go up against the Death Star with his fellow pilots he dreamed of flying alongside.

The R2-D2 figure is releasing on March 25, 2025, and all the rest are releasing on April 2, 2025. All of them are now available for pre-order. Stay tuned at Collider for more Star Wars and Funko Pop news.