Star Wars fans are well aware that sometimes learning the answers to lingering questions about the franchise isn’t always satisfying, and that some questions are best left as mysteries. No one really needed to know who built C-3PO, how Han Solo got his famous dice, or that the force was really just part of a Jedi Knight’s bloodstream; hopefully, some secrets like Yoda’s species and homeworld will live forever buried in George Lucas’ imagination and never be answered outright in canon material. One of the odder “explanations” in recent Star Wars history came in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which attempted to give a logical reason why the Death Star would have a glaring, exploitable weakness which would allow pilots to detonate it as Luke Skywalker does in Star Wars: Episode IV-A New Hope. However, this apparent “fix” is addressing a “plot hole” that was never really a continuity error in the first place.

The Death Star "Plot Hole" That 'Rogue One' Fixes

While the Star Wars franchise ultimately became an epic fantasy series about the notion of family and destiny, it’s easy to forget that A New Hope is actually a fairly straightforward heist story. Princess Leia (the late great Carrie Fisher) is simply trying to get the Death Star plans to the Rebel Alliance, and it's only through inadvertent circumstances that Luke (Mark Hamill), Han (Harrison Ford), and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) get roped up in the whole adventure. The Death Star has only just been completed and was bound to have a few kinks in it; the plans don’t provide an “answer” on how to destroy it like the space station’s counterpart and its “self-destruct” button in Spaceballs. It’s only through a detailed analysis that the Rebel operatives on Yavin IV determine that there is an exhaust port that could be exploited as a potential way to destroy the system itself.

Some have decried this as a plot hole, but within the context of the film itself, it makes a lot of sense. As Luke, Leia, and Han see firsthand, the Empire is completely incompetent. Between the Stormtroopers that are susceptible to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Sir Alec Guinness) mind tricks, the bumbling Imperial officers that live in fear of Darth Vader’s wrath, and the arrogance that Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing) shows when he refuses to abandon the vessel upon learning of the Rebel attack, it makes sense that any large military vessel would not have thoroughly checked the system’s defense program. However, Rogue One reveals that the design flaw was actually part of a pre-ordained plot by the Imperial scientist Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen), who purposefully inserted the port as a way to destroy the system. Erso explains this to his daughter Jyn (Felicity Jones), explaining that the trap he laid will allow her allies to destroy the Death Star before it becomes fully operational.

The issue with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is that it ties everything up a little too neatly; there’s a rugged, grimy quality to the original 1977 film that Rogue One erases. The notion that the Empire simply made a mistake is more interesting at the moment than trying to explain it through another familial dynasty and their efforts to destroy the system. The viewer doesn’t need to see Darth Vader battling Rebel soldiers in the moments before the original film’s opening crawl, and they certainly don’t need to see the creepy CGI deep fakes of the late Fisher and Cushing in their roles as Leia and Tarkin, respectively. The original film starting “in media res” was never an issue, nor was a design flaw in a major military system. The film itself does a good enough job at showing that outside of Vader and Tarkin, the Empire’s staff isn’t exactly the best and brightest.

Why That Death Star "Plot Hole" Makes Sense, Actually

While it’s fun to connect the dots between films, sometimes the attempts that the Star Wars franchise has made to revise the past are guilty of providing overcomplicated answers to questions that no one was really asking. It’s what makes The Last Jedi the best film in the saga’s recent history, because it shows that sometimes there’s no greater purpose to what is perceived as fate; Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) parents were nobodies! Rogue One’s attempt to give an answer to this plot hole is yet another example of the franchise turning to the past when it should be looking to the future. The time spent trying to tie in the story to the events of A New Hope would have been better spent developing some of Rogue One’s underwritten characters. Even if it's more competently put together, Rogue One is guilty of a lot of the same flaws that had made the prequel trilogy so uninteresting.

There’s also an element of satire to the Death Star simply having a flaw that makes A New Hope so unique. Internet haters that like to heap criticism on Disney for “politicizing” the franchise may be disappointed to learn that Star Wars has always been political; Lucas himself was an anti-war activist who often spoke about his hatred of fascism and imperialism. According to the biography George Lucas: A Life by Brian Jay Jones, Lucas did editorial work for the U.S. government during his college years while he was prepping his sci-fi debut film THX-1138, and grew irritated by the redundancies. Perhaps he decided to give the governmental body’s equivalent in A New Hope the same sort of incompetence? While it’s easy to solely frame A New Hope within the context of the franchise itself, it’s interesting to note that it was part of the 1970s New Hollywood movement, and written by the same writer of an anti-war satire like American Graffiti and a dystopian warning like THX-1138.

In a franchise that has become as constricted as Star Wars is, every background character is bound to get their own backstory and complex history. However, the “plot hole” that Rogue One addresses takes away an interesting bit of nuanced commentary that those evaluating the films purely for plot and continuity may have overlooked.