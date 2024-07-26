The Big Picture New novels and comics featuring Kelnacca and Vernestra Rwoh from The Acolyte have been announced at SDCC.

Art books for The High Republic and the upcoming Outlaws video game are also coming soon.

More Star Wars books, comics, and figures are set for release, offering fans even more content from The Acolyte series.

Although the first season of The Acolyte has ended and all episodes are now streaming on Disney+, Lucasfilm still has more left in the tank to offer fans who want more from the series. The official Star Wars: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away panel at San Diego Comic Con revealed new books, figures, and art collections from The Acolyte and the High Republic era of Star Wars that fans are so desperate to learn more about. With full young adult novels, comic books that detail the past stories of Jedi Masters who have transformed into the Force, or figures that will allow you to commemorate your favorite characters, the Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away panel unveiled a bit of something special for everyone.

Although The Acolyte received unfair treatment from fans via review bombing, the series was generally enjoyed by critics. The series currently sits at an 80% rating from reviewers and a 17% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes; a disparity this big doesn't come from anywhere but review bombing. Although many of the characters in The Acolyte sadly met their fate in the first season, Star Wars publishing has found a way to honor them with even more stories. Several new books, comics, figures, and more were announced at the Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away panel at San Diego Comic Con that are sure to catch the eyes of Acolyte fans around the world.

Kelnacca and Vernestra Rwoh Get New Novels and Comics to Further Their Story

First on the list to receive their own set of stories is the Wookie Jedi who many would argue was underutilized in The Acolyte, Kelnacca. Kelnacca is killed earlier in the season by The Stranger, who is later revealed to be Qimir, then appears in a later flashback attacking the Jedi on Brendok while his mind is under the control of witches. Now, Kelnacca will receive his own issue which will be written by Cavan Scott and Marika Cresta, but the details of if the issue will explore the earlier parts of Kelnacca's life or events closer to his death are unclear. However, the issue does include an exclusive interview with Kelnacca actor Joonas Suotamo about his work on the series, making it well worthwhile.

While Kelnacca is the only Jedi from The Acolyte to perish and receive his own book, he's not the only Jedi in the series who is getting a story expansion. Also announced at the San Diego Comic Con panel was Star Wars: The Acolyte: Wayseeker, a series which follows Vernestra Rwoh as she learns to navigate her place in the Jedi Order. Vernestra spent more than a decade exploring the Outer Rim as a Wayseeker, and doesn't feel compelled to rejoin the Jedi order until Master Indara comes calling to her. Together, the two dive into an intense investigation as they blur the lines between right and wrong, trying to decide just how far they're willing to go to achieve the ultimate goal. The book comes from author Justina Ireland.

Also coming down the pipe for Star Wars publishing is an untitled YA novel from author Tessa Gratton, which follows Jecki Lon, another Jedi who meets a sad fate in The Acolyte, and her (at the time) fellow Padawan Yord as they are drawn into a coming-of-age ritual that takes place across the whole planet. While the first ritual initially goes well, it's the second one that forces the duo to put their differences aside and work together to keep each other safe, as well as the people on the planet. Both Jecki and Yord were killed by Qimir in The Acolyte, so this will be a delightful way to explore more of their story without bringing their characters back to life for a potential Season 2.

‘Outlaws,’ ‘The Acolyte,’ and the High Republic Get New Star Wars Art Books